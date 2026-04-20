Editor's Review "The ODM party should dissolve and join us in UDA," Sankok stated.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP David Ole Sankok, on Monday, April 20, advised ODM to dissolve its party and join UDA.

Sankok stated that since ODM was already in government under the broad-based movement government, it was the right thing to do ahead of the August 2027 elections.

He argued that it was the only way to assure victory in the 2027 elections and counter the United Opposition.

The EALA Lawmaker explained that the strategy had worked in the past and guaranteed victory for the Jubilee Party in the 2017 elections.

"Just as we dissolved 14 parties to form Jubilee, the ANC also folded to join UDA. The ODM party should dissolve and join us in UDA to strengthen our broad-based movement," Sankok stated.

A file image of ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga.



His sentiments came amid tension between ODM and UDA after some leaders in the ruling party were accused of undermining the former.

Speaking during the ODM Youth Convention in Nairobi, party leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga made it clear that ODM could not be swallowed by any party.

Oburu maintained that the party was still a national party too big to be overshadowed by any party. He added that the party would defend all its seats on the ballot.

"ODM cannot be swallowed! It will grow from strength to strength. It is too big to be swallowed, and if you try, your stomach will burst. It is not possible," he stated.

The Siaya Senator also hit out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for accusing him and National Chairperson Gladys Wanga of selling the ODM party to President William Ruto.

Oburu threatened to sue Gachagua in court to ask him to table evidence of his allegations.

The ODM party leader assured youths attending the convention that the party would prioritise them when entering into any coalition agreements and in party elections.