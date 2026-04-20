Editor's Review Huduma Kenya has announced intermittent service disruptions affecting several of its centres across the country.

Huduma Kenya has announced intermittent service disruptions affecting several of its centres across the country.

In a notice on Monday, April 20, the agency said the interruptions had affected its contact and tele-counselling operations as well as services at some physical centres.

"Huduma Kenya wishes to inform our esteemed customers that services at our Huduma Contact and Tele- Counselling Centre, Huduma Centre GPO and several other Huduma Centres are experiencing intermittent service disruption," the notice read.

The agency said efforts were underway to resolve the issue and restore normal operations as soon as possible.

"We are working diligently to restore services as quickly as possible to ensure you continue receiving efficient and reliable service. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the notice added.

File image of Huduma Kenya CEO Ben Kai Chilumo

This comes months after the government announced plans to expand the number of Huduma Centres across the country as part of efforts to improve access to public services.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said the government is reviewing a report on Huduma Kenya and existing Huduma Centres in order to strengthen their capacity.

"Received a brief regarding the report on the status of Huduma Kenya and Huduma Centres across the country to establish interventions to increase the number of Huduma Centres from 59 and to strengthen the capacity of the Centres to provide quality, efficient, and effective one-stop shop government services to Kenyans," he said.

Ruku highlighted the role Huduma Centres play in public service delivery, noting that they have become central to how citizens access government services.

"Huduma Centres have become the backbone of access to government services across the country, and the number of Kenyans seeking services from Huduma Centres continues to grow everyday," he added.