Editor's Review KIM has responded after the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) issued a public notice announcing the revocation of its accreditation and the closure of KIM campuses nationwide.

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has responded after the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) issued a public notice announcing the revocation of its accreditation and the closure of KIM campuses nationwide.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, KIM Chief Executive Officer Muriithi Ndegwa said the institution had taken note of the notice and was treating the matter with urgency.

"We wish to assure our stakeholders - students, alumni, partners, and the general public - that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness it deserves," the statement read in part.

Ndegwa said the institute had already begun examining the contents of the notice while seeking engagement with the relevant authorities.

"KIM is currently reviewing the contents of the notice and actively engaging the relevant regulatory authorities to address the issues raised and determine the appropriate course of action in line with the law," the statement added.

Ndegwa also appealed for calm as it works through the matter and promised to keep the public informed through official channels.

"In the meantime, we urge our stakeholders to remain calm and rely on official communication channels for accurate updates. We are committed to providing timely and transparent information as the situation evolves.

"Established in 1954, KIM has been in the forefront of advancing management practices and professional development in Kenya for 72 years," the statement concluded.

File image of TVETA Director General Timothy Nyongesa

Earlier Monday, TVETA announced the immediate closure of all campuses operated by KIM, citing concerns over the institution’s continued operations despite lacking proper accreditation.

"It has come to the attention of the Authority that the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is offering and awarding various academic and professional programmes to members of the public without accreditation," the statement read.

TVETA explained that while KIM had initially been accredited to offer programmes assessed and certified by the TVET Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC), investigations revealed that the institution continued to operate outside these guidelines.

According to the authority, KIM has been offering unapproved programmes and awarding academic qualifications in violation of the TVET Act Cap 210A.

Additionally, TVETA noted that the institution engaged trainers who did not possess valid training licenses, contrary to the same law.

As a result, the authority issued a warning to the public regarding the validity of qualifications obtained from the institution.

"The public is hereby notified that KIM does not have the legal mandate to award qualifications. Consequently, any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 2018 are not recognized for purposes of employment, further education, or professional advancement," the statement added.

In a decisive move, TVETA confirmed that KIM’s accreditation has been fully withdrawn, effectively halting all its operations nationwide.

"Pursuant to the TVET Act the accreditation earlier issued to KIM and all its campuses in the Republic of Kenya has been revoked and all KIM campuses closed with immediate effect," the statement further read.

TVETA further urged prospective students and the general public to remain vigilant when selecting institutions.

"Members of the public are therefore advised to exercise caution while engaging with KIM and to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolling in any programme of study," the statement concluded.