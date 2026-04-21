Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that the Raila Odinga International Stadium is now in its final phase of construction.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that the Raila Odinga International Stadium is now in its final phase of construction.

In an update on Tuesday, April 21, PS Omollo said the superstructure of the 60,000-seater is already complete.

He noted that ongoing works include: seat installation, broadcast infrastructure, floodlighting, and final electrical and ICT fittings.

File image of the side view of the Raila Odinga International Stadium.

The Interior PS also said internal finishes are nearly complete with public address systems, large display screens, and advanced lighting already installed.

“The project is in its final construction phase, with the superstructure complete and works focusing on seat installation, broadcast systems, lighting and final electrical and ICT fittings.

“Internal finishes are nearing completion, with installed public address systems, screens and floodlights bringing the arena closer to operational readiness,” said PS Omollo.

File image of seats being installed at the Raila Odinga International Stadium.

He also noted that the facility incorporates modern engineering solutions, including an irrigation pump room, fire safety and domestic water storage systems, and a roof-harvested rainwater management system.

According to PS Omollo, the system is designed to collect, treat, and recycle water for pitch maintenance.

File image of ongoing works at the Raila Odinga International Stadium.

The Interior PS also highlighted that the facility's exterior façade draws on Kenya's national emblem, while a computerised hydraulic tension cable system supports its roof.

“Its exterior façade draws from Kenya's national emblem, while a computerised hydraulic tension cable system supports the roof structure, placing it among a select group of globally advanced stadiums,” said PS Omollo.

Further, he said, the stadium will feature complementary amenities including retail spaces, modern changing rooms and VAR-enabled officiating suites.

“The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration has been instrumental in synchronising multi-agency operations around the project, overseeing compliance with national event security standards, coordinating crowd management frameworks and aligning local administrative units to support the stadium's certification as a secure, tournament-ready venue,” added PS Omollo.

File image of the Raila Odinga International Stadium.

The construction of the 60,000-seater stadium was launched by President William Ruto in March 2024.

The stadium, which was initially named Talanta Stadium before being renamed in honour of the late former Prime Minister, Raila Amollo Odinga, will be used to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The venue is expected to host both the opening and closing ceremonies of the continental tournament.

File image of the Raila Odinga International Stadium.

This comes a day after PS Omollo issued an update on the construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC).

PS Omollo, in a statement, said the construction of the complex is being executed by a workforce of 3000 people.

“The project is being executed by a workforce of over 3,000 personnel operating in continuous shifts, with a deliberate focus on inclusive job creation, engaging youth and women across skilled, semi-skilled and support roles,” read the statement in part.

He noted that supporting infrastructure for the complex is advancing in tandem, including the Bomas Ring Road, with foundation works underway to enhance access from Lang'ata Road and streamline traffic circulation.

The Interior PS highlighted that once complete, the complex will be one of the largest convention centres in East and Central Africa.