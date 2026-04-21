Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in six regions this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in six regions this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, April 21, the met department said rainfall is expected in the Highlands East of Rift Valley, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, South Rift Valley, and Southeastern Lowlands.

The Coast and Northeastern parts of Kenya are also expected to experience showers during the week.

“Rainfall is expected to continue in some parts of: Highlands East & West of the Rift Valley, South Rift Valley, Southeastern Lowlands, Coast, and Northeastern parts of Kenya.

“Isolated heavy rainfall events are likely to occur in some parts of these regions,” read the forecast in part.

File image of a weather station.

According to the weatherman, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley regions will experience morning rains in a few places.

Afternoon and night showers and thunderstorms are expected over a few places occasionally spreading to several places.

In the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, which includes Nairobi County, Mornings are likely to be cloudy, with occasional rains over a few places, giving way to sunny intervals. Meanwhile, the afternoons and nights are expected to be rainy throughout the week.

On the other hand, the Coast region will experience morning, afternoon, and night showers over several areas

At the same time, KMD predicted that the Coast, the Southeastern lowlands, Northeastern, and Northwestern Kenya will experience maximum daytime temperatures of more than 30°C.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley, and in the vicinity of Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience average minimum temperatures of less than 10°C.

The forecast comes weeks after Kenya Met warned of heavy rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country this month.

In a statement on Thursday, April 2, the Met Department noted that this month will mark the peak of the March-April-May long rains season.

According to the weatherman, rainfall will be slightly lower in the first half of the month but increase towards the end of the month.

"Rainfall is expected to be slightly depressed in the first half of the month but enhanced towards the end, with occasional afternoon and evening storms likely across the country," read part of the statement.