Editor's Review The fourth contingent of Kenyan police officers who were serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) has left Haiti to return to Kenya.

The fourth contingent of Kenyan police officers who were serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) has left Haiti to return to Kenya.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 21, the National Police Service (NPS) said the contingent comprising 150 officers departed Haiti on Monday, April 20 night aboard a Kenya Airways (KQ) plane.

The officers departed the Caribbean nation following a visit by Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli.

Masengeli was received by MSS Contingent Commander, Godfrey Otunge, US Chargé d’Affaires in Haiti, David Howell, and Kenya's Consular General for Haiti, Noor Gabow.

“In a brief ceremony at the MSS Operational Base, Masengeli was taken through the activities and operations of the MSS and the ongoing gradual drawdown, including the successes achieved so far and the pacification and stabilisation that the Kenya-led mission has accomplished,” NPS stated.

File image of Kenyan police officers in Haiti.

Masengeli paid glowing tribute to the Kenyan officers who have been serving in Haiti for close to two years.

The 150 officers are expected to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday evening.

So far, 653 police officers who were serving in the MSS mission in Haiti have returned home.

The first contingent, comprising 230 officers retuned on December 9, 2025, followed by the second contingent of 215 officers who returned on March 17.

The third contingent of 208 officers landed back in the country on March 24.

During the mission, the Kenyan officers played a key role in supporting the Haitian National Police to combat gang violence and restore order.

The officers secured vital infrastructure such as the airport, seaport, road networks, and major transport corridors, ensuring the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Meanwhile, Haitian civilians recently staged protests and blocked exit routes to stop the departure of Kenyan police officers.

In videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, Haitians barricaded roads to stop Kenyan officers from moving to St. Marks.

The convoy of the Kenyan officers was forced to return to their base before helicopters were deployed to move the officers out of Petite Rivière and Pont Sonde.

The protests in the Caribbean nation were driven by fears that the withdrawal of Kenyan officers would leave the communities vulnerable to gang attacks.