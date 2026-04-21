Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the relocation of its Narok office, with customers set to access services from a new location later this month.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the relocation of its Narok office, with customers set to access services from a new location later this month.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 21, the tax authority said the Narok branch will move from Mayian Building to Oltalet Mall, with the changes taking effect on Monday, April 27.

"This is to notify the public on the relocation of the KRA Narok office from Mayian Building to Oltalet Mall. The public is advised to access all our services from the new office effective Monday 27th April, 2026," the notice read.

According to KRA, Oltalet Mall is located within Narok along the Kaplong-Narok-Maai Mahiu Highway.

KRA said the Tax Service Office (TSO) at the new premises will operate from the Ground and Second floors.

Elsewhere, this comes a week after KRA declared a vacancy for the position of Commissioner General.

In a public notice on Tuesday, April 14, KRA said it is seeking to recruit a new Commissioner General who will lead the authority.

"In pursuit of the goals above, KRA seeks to recruit the Commissioner General who, as Chief Executive Officer, will lead the institution through its transformative journey," read the notice.

File image of the KRA contact centre

To qualify for the position, one is required to be a Kenyan Citizen, hold a degree from a reputable, accredited University, and have a Master’s degree in Finance, Business, Economics, Law, or a relevant field.

Applicants are also required to have at least 15 years of working experience, of which 10 must be at a senior leadership level in large public or private entities.

They are also required to demonstrate compliance with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

The Commissioner General serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the authority and is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations, management of its funds and property, and for providing leadership to the Authority’s staff.

The Commissioner General is also the accounting officer of the Authority and is a member of the Kenya Revenue Authority Board.

Other responsibilities of the Commissioner General include: providing leadership in identifying key result areas, promoting revenue collection activities, and spearheading the authority’s digital transformation agenda.

Candidates interested in the position are required to submit an application letter and curriculum vitae and address it to the Chairman, Kenya Revenue Authority, Times Tower building, 30th Floor, P. O. Box 48240 -00100 Nairobi.

Alternatively, interested candidates can submit their applications by email and address them to [email protected].

Applicants are also required to complete the candidate’s information form found at https://www.kra.go.ke/candidate-profile and attach it to the application.

Other requirements in the application include: the national identity card, KRA tax compliance, HELB clearance, EACC clearance, and Certificate of good conduct from the DCI.

The deadline for submitting the applications of the KRA Commissioner General is May 5, 2026.