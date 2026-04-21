Editor's Review Kenya and Italy have agreed on a four-year Action Plan covering 2026 to 2029 following talks between President William Ruto and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

Kenya and Italy have agreed on a four-year Action Plan covering 2026 to 2029 following talks between President William Ruto and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 21, State House said the agreement was reached during Ruto’s official visit to Italy on Monday, April 20.

According to State House, the two leaders said they would seek stronger cooperation to boost Africa’s regional trade and integration.

"The two leaders agreed to explore further synergies within the framework of the Mattei Plan for Africa to support inclusive growth and regional integration and trade on the African continent within the context of the ACFTA," the statement read.

On economic ties, Kenya and Italy said they would deepen trade, investments and support partnerships between businesses in both countries.

They also pointed to opportunities in infrastructure, renewable energy, agribusiness, manufacturing and tourism.

The leaders also emphasized skills development and public sector training as part of the new cooperation roadmap.

"Both leaders agreed on the importance of promoting capacity-building initiatives including in foreign service, customs and trade facilitation, building upon the public administration training initiatives developed by the Italian National School of Administration in the context of the Mattei Plan for Africa," the statement added.

On sustainable development, the two governments reaffirmed cooperation on food security, climate resilience, supply chains, renewable energy, infrastructure and environmental protection.

"Both leaders placed particular emphasis on further strengthening the already strong cooperation on water management and environmental protection," the statement continued.

File image of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

The leaders also committed to expanding cooperation in science, innovation and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and space programmes linked to the Malindi Space Center.

"They reaffirmed the importance attached to encouraging innovation ecosystems and technology circulation between the two Nations and to enhancing cooperation in the space sector, including capacity-building and the development of the space economy, by leveraging on the "Luigi Broglio" Malindi Space Center," the statement further read.

In education, both sides backed stronger TVET programmes, university partnerships and exchanges between institutions.

"They also highlighted the importance of fostering people-to-people contacts, especially among youth, to strengthen mutual understanding and cultural ties and of encouraging partnerships between local authorities, including through twinning initiatives," the statement noted.

The two governments also welcomed the signing of a new Defence Cooperation Agreement aimed at addressing common security threats.

"The Agreement will support cooperation in addressing shared security challenges, including maritime security and counterterrorism, in a manner that preserves authority over territory, territorial waters, and airspace," the statement concluded.

Ruto is currently on an official visit to Rome.

In a statement on Sunday, April 19, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the visit will include engagements with Italian leadership aimed at deepening relations and unlocking new areas of collaboration.

"During the visit, the President will hold bilateral talks with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to deepen Kenya-Italy relations and strengthen the strategic partnership across key sectors, with several MoUs and cross-sector agreements to be signed," the statement read.

According to Mohamed, a key highlight of the visit will be efforts to fast-track major dam projects that have long been viewed as critical to Kenya’s agricultural transformation.

"A central focus of the visit is accelerating the Arror, Kimwarer, and Itare dam projects, which are key investments under the irrigation pillar of the government's three national priorities that will drive Kenya's transition from a third-world to a first-world economy," the statement added.

Mohamed explained that the irrigation pillar is part of a broader framework that also prioritizes expanded infrastructure and accelerated energy generation.

"These projects form part of a broader plan to expand irrigation to 2.5 million acres within seven years, boost food security, and position Kenya as a net agricultural exporter," the statement further read.

In addition to government-to-government talks, Ruto is expected to engage the private sector and international development organizations during the visit.

"In line with these priorities, the President will, at the Kenya-Italy Business Forum, showcase investment opportunities, including infrastructure, irrigation, and energy. He will also engage several business leaders and multilateral institutions, including International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)," the statement continued.

Mohamed said the visit will also align with Italy’s broader development framework for Africa, known as the Mattei Plan, which emphasizes partnerships in key sectors.

"The visit will further advance cooperation under Italy's Mattei Plan, focusing on agriculture and agro-industry, value chain development, health, clean energy, and human capital development," the statement concluded.