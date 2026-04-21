Editor's Review Transport CS Davis Chirchir is mourning the death of a close family member.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir is in mourning after he lost his father, Mzee Edwin Koech.





In a statement on Tuesday, April 21, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiot announced the death of Mzee Koech and offered his condolences to CS Chirchir.





Senator Cheruiyot eulogised the late Mzee Koech as a strong guiding pillar and a father figure who provided mentorship to many.





The family has yet to disclose the cause of death, nor has it confirmed any funeral plans for its patriarch.





"My thoughts and prayers to the family of Davis Chirchir following the loss of his father, Edwin Koech. Mzee Koech stood as a strong guiding pillar and played a father figure to countless people - providing invaluable mentorship beyond his immediate and extended family.





A file image of Senator Aaron Cheruiyot with the late Mzee Koech







"We celebrate the values he espoused, lessons he imparted and unparalleled foresight in inspiring those around and under him to dare the unimaginable," Cheruiyot wrote.





Bomet County Woman Rep. Linet Toto expressed her sympathies with the CS and his family during the difficult time of mourning a loved one.





On his part, former CS Charles Keter condoled with the family. He remembered the deceased for his generosity and impact in the community.





"Arap Koech gave generously of his time, resources, and counsel to uplift those around him. The lives he touched and the developments he championed in his community stand as a lasting tribute to a man who believed in the power of giving back," Keter stated.





Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech empathised with the Transport CS. He praised the late Mzee Koech for being a hardworking and resilient man who dedicated his life to nurturing his family and serving his community.





The body of the deceased is currently at the Lee Funeral Home as the family makes arrangements for Mzee Koech's interment.