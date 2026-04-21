Editor's Review The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has issued a notice to students who studied at the institution between 2018 and the present following the recent closure notice.

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has issued a notice to students who studied at the institution between 2018 and the present following a recent closure notice by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

In a statement on Tuesday, April 21, KIM said students remain a key priority as discussions with regulators continue, reassuring learners and alumni amid uncertainty over the matter.

"We want to assure you that your academic journey and your future are our top priorities. While we navigate these regulatory discussions, we are committed to providing you with clear and honest information," the statement read.

KIM said its management is in active communication with the Ministry of Education and TVETA to resolve the accreditation concerns raised in the notice.

The institution also said its offices remain open to continue offering support and guidance to affected students.

It added that learners can reach the student support team through WhatsApp on 0716 351 533.

KIM further announced that it will hold a meeting later to provide additional details, urging students to keep checking its official communication channels for updates.

File image of KIM Chief Executive Officer Muriithi Ndegwa

Earlier Monday, April 20, TVETA announced the immediate closure of all campuses operated by KIM, citing concerns over the institution’s continued operations despite lacking proper accreditation.

"It has come to the attention of the Authority that the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is offering and awarding various academic and professional programmes to members of the public without accreditation," the statement read.

TVETA explained that while KIM had initially been accredited to offer programmes assessed and certified by the TVET Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC), investigations revealed that the institution continued to operate outside these guidelines.

According to the authority, KIM has been offering unapproved programmes and awarding academic qualifications in violation of the TVET Act Cap 210A.

Additionally, TVETA noted that the institution engaged trainers who did not possess valid training licenses, contrary to the same law.

As a result, the authority issued a warning to the public regarding the validity of qualifications obtained from the institution.

"The public is hereby notified that KIM does not have the legal mandate to award qualifications. Consequently, any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 2018 are not recognized for purposes of employment, further education, or professional advancement," the statement added.

In a decisive move, TVETA confirmed that KIM’s accreditation has been fully withdrawn, effectively halting all its operations nationwide.

"Pursuant to the TVET Act the accreditation earlier issued to KIM and all its campuses in the Republic of Kenya has been revoked and all KIM campuses closed with immediate effect," the statement further read.

TVETA further urged prospective students and the general public to remain vigilant when selecting institutions.

"Members of the public are therefore advised to exercise caution while engaging with KIM and to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolling in any programme of study," the statement concluded.