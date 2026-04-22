Editor's Review Gachagua told Duale to block him from visiting Garissa if he was man enough.

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua, on Wednesday, April 22, insisted that President William Ruto must visit Pope Leo before he returns to Kenya from Italy.

Speaking in Katutu, Kitui County, Gachagua chided that Ruto needed special prayers from the Pope to change his character.

He specifically stated that the President needed help to stop his pathological lying and his mistreatment of the United Opposition leaders.

"Do not leave Italy before visiting the Pope so that he prays for you to stop or even reduce your lying."

"Ask the Pope to pray for you so that you stop sending police and goons to attack us in church, and issuing orders for protesters to be shot in the leg. But do you really think prayers can change him?" Gachagua asked the crowd.

A file image of former DP Rigathi Gachagua addressing a crowd during a rally.

The former Deputy President hit out at his former Boss for telling Kenyans living and working in Italy to ignore reports on social media which portrayed Kenya in a disparaging light.

Gachagua also clapped back at Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale for allegedly issuing orders to the locals of Garissa not to allow him entry into the county.

He told the CS that he was free to visit any part of the country. The DCP reminded Duale that he resided in Kiambu County and dared him to make good on his threats.

"You are issuing orders for Riggy Gee not to be allowed entry into Garissa, yet you stay in Kiambu, my home region.

"The people of Kiambu have sent me to tell you that if you are man enough, block me from Garissa and the people of Kiambu will know how to deal with you," the ex-DP stated.

Other United Opposition leaders accompanied Gachagua during a tour of the Ukambani Region, including Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Former CS Justin Muturi.

On his part, Kalonzo ridiculed the Head of State for claiming that bodaboda riders used kerosene to fuel their motorbikes.

The United Opposition maintained that the Kenya Kwanza administration had messed up the country. They stated that apart from the dysfunctional Social Health Authority, the education sector had also taken a turn for the worse.