Editor's Review Authorities have intercepted a 13-foot python at the Namanga One Stop Border Post in a suspected wildlife smuggling attempt.

Authorities have intercepted a 13-foot python at the Namanga One Stop Border Post in a suspected wildlife smuggling attempt.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 22, the Kenya Police Service (KPS) outlined how the python was concealed and intercepted during the operation.

"A 13-foot python has been intercepted at the Namanga One Stop Border Post, hidden inside a box disguised as spare parts," the statement read.

KPS explained that the discovery was made during a standard security check, with officers remaining alert to irregularities in luggage and cargo onboard the vehicle.

"The reptile was discovered by hawk eyed officers during a routine search on a Dar es Salaam–Nairobi bus," the statement added.

The bus crew are currently in custody as investigations continue.

File image of the snake

This comes months after four individuals, including two Belgians and a Vietnamese national, pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession and trade in wildlife species.

In a statement on Monday, April 14, 2025, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the suspects appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Law Courts where they admitted to the charges brought against them.

According to the ODPP, the two Belgians, Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, were arrested on April 5, 2025, in Naivasha with live queen ants stored in 2,244 tubes.

"The two were found in possession of approximately 5,000 live queen ants stored in 2,244 tubes, with an estimated street value of Ksh1 million.

"They were charged with dealing in wildlife species without a permit, contrary to Section 95(c) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, Cap 376, Laws of Kenya," the statement read.

On the other hand, the Vietnamese national, Duh Hung Nguyen, and his Kenyan accomplice, Dennis Ng'ang'a, were caught with an additional 400 live queen ants valued at Ksh200,000.

The ODPP said the offenses were committed between April 5 and April 6, 2025, at Hemak Towers Suite in Nairobi CBD and Syokimau.

"All four accused appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku and entered guilty pleas.

"The court deferred the matter to April 15, 2025, to allow the prosecution to present the facts of the case and submit the physical exhibits," the statement added.

In the meantime, the accused will remain in custody at the JKIA Police Station.