Editor's Review The Deputy Speaker directed the Minority Leader to replace Wamboka with an interim chairperson.

The National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Gladys Boss, on Wednesday, April 22, suspended DAP-K MP Jackson Wamboka from the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education.

Boss directed that Wamboka be suspended pending investigations into a complaint made by the outgoing National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chair, Rev. Samuel Kobia.

Kobia accused the Committee Chair of open hostility, harassment and demeaning of NCIC Officers, and demanding inducements as a precondition to grant audience or favourable conditions during committee proceedings.

"During the pendency of the inquiry, the Honourable Jack Wanami Wamboka stands suspended from chairing the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education," the Deputy Speaker ruled.

Wamboka, who was elected on a DAP-K ticket to represent Bumula Constituency, will be replaced by an interim Chair of the Committee.

A file image of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss.



"I further direct that the leader of the Minority party nominate an interim chairperson of the Committee by April 23, 2026, at midday. In default of the nomination by the minority, the committee shall be at liberty to allow the Vice Chairperson to chair its meeting or elect an interim chairperson among its members from the minority party," Boss ruled.

The Deputy Speaker directed that the National Assembly Committee on Powers and Privileges will investigate the complaints and submit a report to the House before June 9, 2026.

Consequently, she appointed MPs Samuel Chepkonga, Sarah Korere and Robert Gichumu to the investigating Committee.

She added that the inquiry by the Powers and Privileges Committee was not a bar to any further investigations by any other enforcement agencies, such as the EACC and DCI.

In his defence, Wamboka claimed that the allegations by Rev Kobia were unfounded and possibly related to the robust examinations of reports and accounts of the NCIC by the Committee.

He counter- accused NCIC of misappropriation of funds, irregular recruitment and persistent failure by the commission to honour summons by the Committee.

Earlier, the members of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education distanced themselves from the allegations and demanded evidence on any improprieties to be tabled and tested.

They claimed that the allegations may have just been a plot to taint Wamboka's name.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo questioned the duration between the filing of the complaint and its revival in Parliament by Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma.

The NCIC wanted Wamboka to be investigated for abuse of office, violation of Chapter 6 of the Constitution and the statutory provisions on leadership and integrity.