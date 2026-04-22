Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions set to affect several areas across five counties on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions set to affect several areas across five counties on Thursday, April 23.

In a notice on Wednesday, April 22, the company said the outages are scheduled to take place between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM as part of routine maintenance works.

In the Nairobi Region, several areas will be affected, including parts of Gachie where the outage will impact Stabex Petrol Station, parts of Gachie Market, Redhill Baraka School, Muchugia Estate, Shamuka Road, Bishops Estate, and adjacent customers.

In Mirema, the interruption will affect Mirema Drive, Mirema Springs, and adjacent customers.

The Ngong Road area will also experience outages, with areas such as Miotoni Road, Ngong Road, Lenana School, Ngando Village, Santack Estate, Racecourse, Jamhuri Showground, Polo Club, Ayani Estate, Dagoretti Corner, the Meteorological area, and adjacent customers set to be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kisumu County, under the Western Region, the Kajulu Water and Gita Market areas will face power interruptions affecting Great Lakes University, Kajulu Water, Gita Market, Kianja, Nyabondo, and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County within the Mt. Kenya Region, the outage will affect Kihari and Waihara areas.

The affected locations include Kihari, Waihara Market, Kabebero Market, Iriani Market, Thunguri Market, Kiirini Market, Othaya Boys, Othaya Approved School, Kiriti TBC, Karega TBC, Githimbai Market, Kigumo TBC, Thokoni TBC, Ciaraini TBC, Thuti TBC, Ngunyi TBC, Kairuthi Market, Gathumbi TBC, and adjacent customers.

In Laikipia County, areas around Mia Moja and Graton will be affected, including Mia Moja Secondary School, Kamuthanga, Matangi, Ngenia Primary School, and adjacent customers.

In Embu County, the outage will affect Kamugu, Kirie, and Mukororai areas.

The locations set to experience power interruptions include Kamugu Market, Itiira Market, Karamabri, Kirie Market, Kandomba, Mukororai Market, Kathanje Market, Kivue Base, Gangara, Michegethio Market, and adjacent customers.