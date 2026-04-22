Editor's Review Fresh pressure is mounting on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) following new allegations of irregularities in the voter registration system.

Fresh pressure is mounting on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) following new allegations of irregularities in the voter registration system.

The controversy now centers on acting CEO Moses Ledama Sunkuli, who is facing calls to step down amid claims of unexplained voter transfers.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 22, former Attorney General Justin Muturi came out against the commission, citing a personal case that he said highlights systemic issues within the electoral body.

Muturi revealed that his driver, Bernard Munene wa Gatama, was initially registered as a voter at Kavengero Polling Station in 2012, but has since been moved to another polling station without his knowledge.

"When did this happen? Why was he transferred without his knowledge or consent? The change affected his participation in the recent Mbeere North by-elections. This is why he was not even eligible to vote during the Mbeere North by-elections," he said.

Muturi argued that such discrepancies point to serious flaws in the management of voter data, directly impacting citizens’ constitutional rights.

"The resignation of Marjan Hussein was not enough. IEBC acting CEO Moses Ledama Sunkuli must also take responsibility and resign immediately," he added.

Muturi further noted that concerns about the voter register have been raised consistently over the past year, but have not been adequately addressed by the commission.

"For over twelve months, political parties, civil society organizations, and citizens have raised serious issues relating to voter registration, data management, and transparency. IEBC has chosen a path of indifference," he continued.

File image of Justin Muturi

In response, Muturi issued a demand for immediate action, calling for a multi-stakeholder engagement to address the growing crisis.

He warned that failure by the commission to act within the stipulated timeline would trigger further action to safeguard the country’s democratic processes.

"I have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to convene a National Electoral Consultative Forum bringing together political parties, religious leaders, civil society, independent ICT experts, and the media.

"If IEBC fails to act within 14 days, I will initiate lawful and constitutional measures to compel accountability and protect the integrity of the electoral process. Electoral credibility remains central to national stability, and the era of casual handling of electoral matters must come to an end," he further said.

Muturi also pushed for a thorough review of the voter register and the digital infrastructure supporting it, emphasizing transparency.

"I also call for an independent audit of the voter register and supporting digital systems, with full public disclosure of safeguards governing voter registration kits," he stated.

Sunkuli was appointed as IEBC Acting CEO on Thursday, February 5.

In a statement, IEBC chairman Erastus Edung Ethekon confirmed the leadership change and the immediate effect of the appointment.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) wishes to announce the appointment of Moses Ledama Sunkuli as the Acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary, effective immediately," the statement read.

IEBC explained that the decision was made after the exit of former CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan and highlighted Sunkuli’s background within the institution.

"This appointment follows the exit of the former Chief Executive Officer. Sunkuli, who currently serves as the Commission's Director of Electoral Operations, brings extensive experience and internal institutional knowledge to this role," the statement added.

IEBC explained that the appointment is temporary as the recruitment process for a substantive CEO gets underway.

"Sunkuli will serve in an acting capacity for a period of six (6) months or until the recruitment and appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer is finalized.

"The Commission is committed to fast-tracking the recruitment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer/Commission Secretary and ensuring a seamless transition, while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in service delivery to the Kenyan people," the statement concluded.