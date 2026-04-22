Editor's Review KIM has received a major reprieve after the High Court suspended the implementation of a directive issued by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) that had sought to revoke its accreditation.

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has received a major reprieve after the High Court suspended the implementation of a directive issued by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) that had sought to revoke its accreditation.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 22, KIM confirmed that the court had halted the regulator’s decision, effectively restoring normalcy at the institution.

"We wish to inform you that the High Court has officially stayed the enforcement of the revocation notice issued by TVETA on 20th April 2026," the statement read.

Following the ruling, KIM announced the resumption of administrative functions and learning activities across all campuses.

"Consequently, the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is now back to full operational status. All Academic Programs have resumed across all campuses. Corporate Trainings, Membership, Company of the Year Awards, and administrative functions continue as usual," the statement added.

KIM reassured its stakeholders of its long-standing commitment to delivering quality education and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.

"We assure the students and partners of our unwavering dedication to quality education, as we have been doing for the last 72 years, and continued cooperation with all regulatory bodies to resolve this matter permanently" the statement concluded.

File image of Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) head office

On Monday, April 20, TVETA announced the immediate closure of all campuses operated by KIM, citing concerns over the institution’s continued operations despite lacking proper accreditation.

"It has come to the attention of the Authority that the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is offering and awarding various academic and professional programmes to members of the public without accreditation," the statement read.

TVETA explained that while KIM had initially been accredited to offer programmes assessed and certified by the TVET Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC), investigations revealed that the institution continued to operate outside these guidelines.

According to the authority, KIM has been offering unapproved programmes and awarding academic qualifications in violation of the TVET Act Cap 210A.

Additionally, TVETA noted that the institution engaged trainers who did not possess valid training licenses, contrary to the same law.

As a result, the authority issued a warning to the public regarding the validity of qualifications obtained from the institution.

"The public is hereby notified that KIM does not have the legal mandate to award qualifications. Consequently, any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 2018 are not recognized for purposes of employment, further education, or professional advancement," the statement added.

In a decisive move, TVETA confirmed that KIM’s accreditation has been fully withdrawn, effectively halting all its operations nationwide.

"Pursuant to the TVET Act the accreditation earlier issued to KIM and all its campuses in the Republic of Kenya has been revoked and all KIM campuses closed with immediate effect," the statement further read.

TVETA further urged prospective students and the general public to remain vigilant when selecting institutions.

"Members of the public are therefore advised to exercise caution while engaging with KIM and to verify the accreditation status of any institution before enrolling in any programme of study," the statement concluded.