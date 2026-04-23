Editor's Review TSC has addressed concerns over widely shared posters claiming changes to hardship allowance classifications and secondary school subject combinations.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has addressed concerns over widely shared posters claiming changes to hardship allowance classifications and secondary school subject combinations.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, April 22, the commission dismissed the claims and termed the information as false.

"Reference is made to the two circulating posters regarding Hardship Allowance Reclassifications and Secondary School Subject Combinations. Please note that the information is not only misleading but fake," the statement read.

TSC further urged teachers and stakeholders to verify any information through its official communication platforms to avoid being misled by unofficial sources.

"You are always advised to rely on official communication relayed through the TSC official channels i.e. TSC Website([www.tsc.go.ke](http://www.tsc.go.ke)); Facebook (TSC KENYA) and X (@TSC_KE)," the statement added.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei

This comes days after TSC dismissed an advert circulating online claiming the commission has announced the recruitment of teachers.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, TSC flagged the viral advert as fake, saying it did not originate from the commission.

It cautioned members of the public against falling for the fake advert, adding that job vacancies, recruitment guidelines, adverts, and other communications are only published through verified channels.

"There are fake recruitment adverts purporting to be from Teachers Service Commission on recruitment. Please note that authentic job vacancies, recruitment guidelines, adverts and official information are only available on our official website, verified official communication channels and recognised national media outlets," TSC stated.

The commission urged Kenyans to only refer to its official platforms for authentic information.

"Please refer to our website http://tsc.go.ke, Facebook page TSC KENYA and X TSC_KE for verified information," the statement added.

Prior to that, TSC had dismissed claims alleging that teachers would experience delays in receiving their April salaries due to a purported payroll recall.

In an update on Sunday, April 19, TSC warned teachers and the general public against relying on unverified information circulating online.

The commission noted that the claims suggesting delays linked to a court order and deductions are fake news, urging stakeholders to disregard the message.

"TSC advises teachers and the public to only rely on official TSC communication channels for verified information," the commission stated.

A fake news poster alleged that TSC had recalled the April payroll to comply with a court order suspending a decision related to Kenya Women Teachers Association (KEWOTA) deductions.

It further claimed that salaries, initially scheduled for disbursement after the payroll closure on April 16, would be delayed until the following week.