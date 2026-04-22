Editor's Review Kipchumba Murkomen has disclosed fresh details on the ongoing investigation into the disruption of a church service attended by Rigathi Gachagua at Witima Church in Nyeri.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has disclosed fresh details on the ongoing investigation into the disruption of a church service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Witima ACK St. Peters Church in Nyeri.

Speaking before a Senate plenary on Wednesday, April 22, Murkomen said the matter is still under investigation and that the Inspector General of Police directed the Internal Affairs Unit to handle the case to guarantee an independent review, especially after claims that some officers may have been linked to the incident.

He told the Senate that an initial report had already been submitted, although inquiries are still ongoing.

According to Murkomen, the disturbance happened on January 25, 2026, when unidentified individuals allegedly hurled teargas canisters into the church during a service attended by Gachagua and members of his entourage, interrupting the gathering.

He further said preliminary findings show church leaders did not notify police or other state agencies in advance about the planned visit, and that the Officer Commanding Station in Witima was unaware that a high-profile guest would be attending.

Murkomen added that no formal request had been made for police security at the service, meaning no official deployment had been organized beforehand.

He stated that officers only moved to the scene after the incident had been reported, in fulfillment of their legal responsibility to maintain order. However, he said they were blocked by members of the public who accused them of being involved.

File image of scenes in Othaya during the church attack

Murkomen also indicated that local political competition could have played a role in the planning and execution of the attack.

He said police commanders have now been instructed to strengthen surveillance and awareness in their jurisdictions by closely monitoring social and religious events, including those that may not ordinarily require formal notice.

This comes months after Murkomen condemned the incident, warning that such acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

In a statement on Sunday, January 25, he said he was deeply disturbed by the violence that occurred inside a place of worship and emphasized that such behavior has no place in society.

"I have noted with great concern the incident at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County. Violence anywhere, and least of all in a place of worship, is unacceptable," he said.

Murkomen revealed that he had already engaged the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and received assurances that swift action is being taken to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

"I have spoken with the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Douglas Kanja, who has assured me that investigations are underway with the urgency this matter deserves and that the perpetrators will be brought to justice," he added.

Murkomen directed law enforcement officers to act impartially, stressing that no individual should be shielded because of their social standing or political ties.

"The police must move without fear or favour and deal decisively with the sponsors and perpetrators of this act without regard to their status in society or political affiliation," he further said.

Murkomen also reassured the public of the government’s dedication to protecting constitutional rights and urged residents of the affected area to remain calm.

"As a Government, we remain firmly committed to upholding the tenets of democracy, including the right to lawful assembly and freedom of worship. I urge members of the public in the area to remain calm as law enforcement agencies address the matter," he concluded.