Editor's Review National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has officially declared the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat vacant.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has officially declared the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat vacant.

The declaration, made on Wednesday, April 22, comes nearly a month after the passing of the area Member of Parliament, David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho passed away on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Articles 101 (1) (a) and 103 (1) (a) of the Constitution and section 16 (3) of the Elections Act, it is notified for general information of the public that the seat of the Member of the National Assembly for Ol Kalou Constituency elected under Article 97 (1) (a) of the Constitution has become vacant as a result of the death of Hon. David Njuguna Kiaraho on the 29th March, 2026," a gazette notice issued by Wetang'ula read.

Following this declaration, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to announce timelines for a by-election.

File image of David Kiaraho

Elsewhere, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has announced it will also field a candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 21, DCP Secretary General Hezron Obaga said the party will conduct transparent nominations to identify the most suitable candidate.

"As the National Secretary General of DCP, I wish to assure our supporters in Ol Kalao that we will conduct free, fair, and transparent party nominations to identify our candidate for the upcoming by-election," he said.

Obaga noted that DCP is ready to face off with the Jubilee party in the Ol Kalou by-election if the former ruling party opts to field a candidate.

He highlighted that political competition is essential to democracy, adding that voters would ultimately determine who will be the next Ol Kalou Member of Parliament.

"To our brothers and sisters in Jubilee, we welcome your participation should you choose to field a candidate. Democracy thrives on competition, and ultimately, the people will have the final say," he stated.

Further, Obaga said the previous political cooperation between DCP and Jubilee did not deliver the expected results in the Isiolo by-election.

He also pointed out that Jubilee did not support DCP’s candidate in the Narok Town ward by-election.

"We will not repeat the same mistakes we made in Isiolo and Narok. DCP is not a junior partner, and we are not lesser players in this political space. Moving forward, we will focus on strengthening our party and offering our supporters a clear, independent choice at the ballot," he further said.