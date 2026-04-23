Editor's Review At least 103 households in Mombasa and Kwale counties have been affected by the ongoing heavy rains and strong winds along the coastal region.

At least 103 households in Mombasa and Kwale counties have been affected by the ongoing heavy rains and strong winds along the coastal region.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, the Kenya Red Cross said people have been displaced across Jomvu, Kisauni, Changamwe, and Likoni.

The organization also noted that several homes have been damaged in Freretown, with their roofs blown off, while low-lying neighborhoods experienced flooding.

“Heavy rains and strong winds have caused widespread disruption in Mombasa County and Kwale County.

“In Mombasa:103 households affected, 9 displaced across Jomvu, Kisauni, Changamwe, and Likoni. Homes damaged in Freretown, with roofs blown off and flooding in low-lying areas,” read the statement in part.

Screengrab image of floods in Momabsa County.

Kenya Red Cross also said that flash floods have been reported in Nyali, while the Jomvu Model Hospital and Tudor Sub-County Health Facility are inaccessible due to rising floodwaters.

In Kwale County, the organization said five households have been affected in Lungalunga and Vanga.

Further, the Kenya Red Cross said emergency teams are currently searching for a boda boda rider who was swept away while attempting to cross a flooded bridge near Shimba Hills.

“Search ongoing for a boda boda rider swept away while crossing a flooded bridge near Shimba Hills. Assessments and response efforts are ongoing,” the organization added.

This comes after the Ministry of Environment issued a heavy rainfall advisory warning residents in multiple parts of the country.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 21, the ministry said the advisory will be in effect from Wednesday, April 22, at 3 am through Monday, April 27, at 9 am.

According to the ministry, rainfall accumulations are likely to exceed 20mm within 24 hours in the Coastal region, as well as parts of the Northeastern and Southeastern lowlands.

The weather conditions may also be accompanied by gusty winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s), while sea waves along the Coast are expected to rise above 2 metres.

The advisory affects the counties of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, as well as parts of Wajir, Mandera, Taita-Taveta, Kitui, and Makueni.

The ministry cautioned residents in the affected areas to remain alert due to the risks associated with the expected weather patterns.

"People in all the mentioned areas should remain vigilant for potential floods, flash floods, and poor visibility. Note that flood waters may occur in areas where it has not rained heavily, particularly downstream," the notice read.