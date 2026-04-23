Editor's Review Moses Kuria has come out to explain his decision to ditch Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) Party and join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has come out to explain his decision to ditch Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party and join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 22, Kuria said his move to join the ruling party is due to his presidential ambitions in the 2032 General election.

Kuria noted he plans to contest for the Gatundu South MP seat in the 2027 General Election on a UDA ticket before setting his eyes on the presidency.

“Right now, I have joined the UDA party because of one thing. I will be running for president in 2032,” said Kuria.

The former Cabinet Secretary said that the UDA party provides him with better value because of its national reach.

File image of Moses Kuria.

"UDA presents me a better value proposition because of its national reach. Gatundu people are great, but they can't make me president alone," Kuria explained.

At the same time, Kuria said Kithure Kindiki may be retained by President William Ruto as his running mate in the 2027 General election.

“Kindiki may be retained; he has a mathematical chance of being retained. Maybe, maybe not, fasten your seat belts, grab some popcorn,” he stated.

On February 4, 2026, Kuria was among thousands of hopefuls who attended the UDA Aspirants Forum held at State House, Nairobi.

The forum brought together more than 12,000 aspirants seeking various elective positions under the UDA banner.

Kuria’s presence at the high-profile meeting came just days after he publicly declared his intention to contest the Gatundu South parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket.

In a social media update, Kuria confirmed that he had officially completed the registration process to run for the Gatundu South MP seat under UDA, including payment of the required registration fee.

"I have registered as an aspirant to vie for Gatundu South MP on a UDA ticket," he announced.