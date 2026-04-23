Editor's Review The government has shifted the venue for the 2026 Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit after it emerged that the Bomas of Kenya will not be ready in time to host the event.

The government has shifted the venue for the 2026 Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit after it emerged that the Bomas of Kenya will not be ready in time to host the event.

The summit, set for May 11 and 12, had initially been planned for the facility, which is currently undergoing renovations aimed at transforming it into a modern international conference hub.

The new development was disclosed to Members of Parliament during an inspection by the National Assembly Committee on Tourism and Wildlife at the site on Wednesday, April 22.

Lawmakers were briefed that ongoing construction works would not meet the strict timelines required for the summit.

Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa confirmed the delay, noting that despite steady progress, the facility will not be ready before the event.

"Our inspection has established that the works will not be completed within the stipulated timeframe," Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba, who led the committee during the visit, said.

Even with the setback, the committee expressed confidence in the project’s quality and long-term value, pointing out that the redevelopment is on course to deliver a world-class venue.

"The Committee is satisfied that there is value for money in the project which is aimed at transforming Bomas into a world-class facility," Rashid added.

Voi MP Khamis Chome explained that relocating the summit was a necessary step to avoid disrupting the construction schedule and to ensure the project proceeds smoothly.

"Changing the venue for the summit from Bomas was a pragmatic decision that will ensure the multi-billion project is implemented without pressure," he stated.

File image of National Assembly Committee on Tourism and Wildlife members at the Bomas of Kenya

Ololtuaa described the redevelopment as a transformative investment in Kenya’s tourism and conferencing sector.

He added that the project has continued to receive strong support from the parliamentary committee, which has pledged to maintain close oversight to ensure accountability and proper use of public funds.

"Once complete, the BICC will position Kenya as a premier destination for high-level national and international events," he said.

This comes days after Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo issued an update on the construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC).

In a statement on Monday, April 20, Omollo said the construction of the complex is being executed by a workforce of 3000 people.

"The project is being executed by a workforce of over 3,000 personnel operating in continuous shifts, with a deliberate focus on inclusive job creation, engaging youth and women across skilled, semi-skilled and support roles," read the statement in part.

Omollo also said supporting infrastructure for the complex is advancing in tandem, including the Bomas Ring Road, with foundation works underway to enhance access from Lang'ata Road and streamline traffic circulation.

The PS highlighted that once complete, the complex will be one of the largest convention centres in East and Central Africa.

He said the BICC will accommodate up to 11,000 delegates across 35 meeting rooms, supported by a 5,000-seat main auditorium and a 3,500-seat secondary hall.

It will also feature a presidential pavilion and a hospitality zone with multiple hotels, retail spaces and complementary facilities.

"A Presidential Pavilion will host up to 30 heads of state, while an integrated hospitality zone will feature multiple hotels, retail spaces and complementary facilities, including an animal orphanage," said Omollo.

The complex will also be linked to the Raila Odinga International Stadium, enabling seamless movement during major events.

To enhance visitor management, Omollo said a structured parking system is being developed at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) precinct, with controlled access into the convention centre through a ring road network.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is working to strengthen the facility’s operational readiness.

"The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is enhancing the facility's operational readiness by coordinating secure event management systems, facilitating seamless VIP movement and integrating smart surveillance and access control measures, ensuring the BICC operates as a safe, efficient and globally competitive convention hub," added Omollo.