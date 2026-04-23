Editor's Review Renowned media personality Willis Waburu has officially joined the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Renowned media personality Willis Waburu has officially joined the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, Siaya Governor James Orengo welcomed Raburu to the faction.

Governor Orengo said the former news anchor will bring youthful energy and creative media edge into the Linda Mwananchi movement.

“Today, I had an engaging tete-a-tete with Willi Raburu. He is officially bringing his signature youthful energy, corporate MC expertise, and creative media edge to the Linda Mwananchi Movement,” said Orengo.

The Siaya Governor also revealed that Raburu will be vying for the Kisumu County Senatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

File image of Willis Raburu.

“Willis is running for the Kisumu Senatorial seat, and we are thrilled he has chosen to board our bus, a movement fueled by the aspirations of the youth and a drive for a better Kenya,” added Governor Orengo.

Raburu’s move into politics comes nearly two years after his exit from Cape Media’s TV47.

The former TV host had joined TV47 in August 2023 before leaving the station in April 2024.

During his time at the Cape Media station, Raburu hosted the Wabebe Experience show every Friday at 10 p.m.

The program featured artists, including singers, spoken word masters, and dancers who came on board to showcase their respective works.

Previously, Raburu hosted the 10 over 10 show on Citizen TV every Friday at 10 p.m.

The Linda Mwananchi movement is a faction of ODM youthful politicians who are opposed to the leadership of Oburu Oginga.

Members of the movement include: Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino, Richard Onyonka, Godfrey Osotsi, Anthony Kibagendi, Caleb Amisi, Clive Gisairo, Obadiah Barongo, and Caroli Omondi.

The wing is also opposed to the idea of the ODM party backing President William Ruto's re-election in 2027.

The Linda Mwananchi Movement is set to hold a rally in Kisumu on Sunday, April 26, 2026.