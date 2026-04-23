Editor's Review The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has expressed shock and anger following the death of Advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa after brutal assault and torture.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has expressed shock and anger following the death of Advocate Tom Ouya Imbukwa after a brutal assault and torture.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, LSK President Charles Kanjama said the society had learned of the incident with profound grief as calls for immediate investigations into the killing grow.

In his message of condolence, Kanjama mourned the late advocate and offered support to those affected by the loss.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Tom's family, friends, and all members of the legal fraternity who mourn this devastating loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

Kanjama condemned the killing and said the circumstances surrounding the death must be urgently addressed.

"Our colleague was assaulted, tortured, and murdered by unknown persons. The circumstances surrounding Tom's death demand our unequivocal condemnation and immediate action," he added.

Kanjama also appealed to members of the public who may have information to come forward and assist investigators.

"We appeal to any member of the public with information regarding this incident to share it urgently with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or directly with the Law Society of Kenya. Your anonymity and safety will be protected," he continued.

File image of police vehicles

Kanjama further urged security agencies to move quickly and ensure credible investigations are carried out.

"We call upon the National Police Service and the DCI to conduct swift, effective, and credible investigations. If state actors were involved in this torture and murder, there must be no sanctuary for them," he further said.

The LSK president assured the family of the late lawyer that the society would stand with them through the legal process.

"To Tom’s family, the Law Society of Kenya stands with you during this unimaginably difficult time. We will provide all necessary legal support throughout the investigation and any subsequent proceedings," the statement noted.

Kanjama added that the society would pursue accountability and consider further action once more details emerge.

"The Law Society of Kenya will decide on further steps once we have more information on the circumstances of our colleague’s torture and murder. We will not rest until those responsible are held accountable.

"Justice for Tom Ouya Imbukwa is not negotiable. We will not stand by as our members are targeted, tortured, and killed. The hand of the law is indeed long, and we shall ensure it reaches those responsible for this atrocity," the statement concluded.

According to reports, Imbukwa succumbed to his injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was receiving treatment.

He was reportedly found dumped around Harambee SACCO before being taken to the hospital.

This comes months after LSK condemned a disturbing video that surfaced online showing men brutally assaulting a woman in Narok.

In a statement on Friday, September 26, 2025, former LSK President Faith Odhiambo denounced the act, noting that such violence cannot be justified under the guise of cultural traditions.

"This recording of a young lady from Narok reportedly being assaulted by her brothers in an attempt to compel her to marry a man she does not love is detestable. This is not a cultural practice; it is an act of sexual violence, and such conduct cannot be countenanced," she said.

Odhiambo emphasized that the Constitution provides for the protection of individual freedoms and called for immediate action by security agencies.

"The constitution guarantees individual autonomy and freedom of choice, and equally frowns upon harmful cultural practices that undermine human rights. We call upon the police to promptly identify and arrest the perpetrators of this aggravated act of violence," she added.