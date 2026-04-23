Editor's Review The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has explained how applicants can retrieve their payment reference numbers after making payments.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has explained how applicants can retrieve their payment reference numbers after making payments.

In a notice on Thursday, April 23, KUCCPS clarified that the payment reference is not the M-Pesa transaction code.

The placement service noted that the payment reference is the account number that applicants enter during the payment process.

“Looking for your Payment Reference after paying for KUCCPS application? Your Payment Reference is the account number you keyed in during payment.

“You can retrieve it from your MPESA payment message. Be sure to pick the account, not the MPESA code,” read the notice in part.

Screengrab image of the KUCCPS students' portal.

KUCCPS also advised applicants to keep their M-Pesa confirmation message safe, saying it will be crucial for any future changes to their applications.

“Keep the MPESA message; you need it to make changes to your application,” the placements service added.

This comes weeks after KUCCPS opened its online portal for applications to universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, the agency said the placement cycle will run until May 6, 2026, giving students time to submit applications for available programmes.

"The KUCCPS system is open for University and TVET applications. Log in to students.kuccps.ac.ke and apply for Degree, Level 6, Level 5, and Level 4 TVET programmes," KUCCPS said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed that the placement process is underway following a briefing from KUCCPS leadership.

In a statement after receiving an update from the placement body, he said the briefing covered the readiness for the current placement cycle.

Ogamba further confirmed the official opening of the application window and urged eligible candidates to apply within the set timeline.

"The KUCCPS team, led by the Board Chair, Cyrus Gituai, and the CEO, Dr. Agnes Wahome, apprised me on the preparations for this cycle’s placement.

"The placement cycle has officially opened today, with the KUCCPS placement portal remaining open until 6th May, 2026," he stated.