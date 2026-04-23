Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has issued a notice on the handling of electoral disputes as the party continues with its grassroots elections in 18 counties.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has issued a notice on the handling of electoral disputes as the party continues with its grassroots elections in 18 counties.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, the party said its Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee (ENDRC) will be on standby to receive and determine complaints arising from the ongoing exercise.

"Notice is hereby given that the UDA Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee (ENDRC), shall be available to receive, hear and determine all disputes relating to the Party grassroots elections," the statement read.

The party also set timelines for filing complaints after results are announced or nomination decisions are made.

"All electoral disputes should be lodged before the ENDRC within twenty-four (24) hours, upon declaration of results or nomination decision giving rise to respective the dispute," the statement added.

UDA stated that disputes can be submitted electronically through the committee’s official email address, [email protected].

File image of voting in Kisumu East

UDA is holding Repeat Phase II Grassroots Elections across 18 counties.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 22, the party said the exercise will be held in Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Kisii, Bungoma, Makueni, Machakos, Kitui, Isiolo, Marsabit, Taita Taveta, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Turkana counties.

UDA said the polls have attracted a large number of aspirants seeking various grassroots leadership positions across the country.

"Over 450,000 candidates have registered to contest for various twenty (20) positions at the Polling Centres, ranging from representatives of women, youth, Special Interest Groups, farmers, religious representatives, professionals, and MSMEs/traders," the statement read.

The party announced that millions of members are expected to take part in the elections at thousands of polling centres.

"Approximately a total of eight (8) million voters are expected to participate in tomorrow's exercise in over 9,000 Polling Centres," the statement added.

UDA further said it will use technology to oversee the voting process and ensure results are publicly accessible after polling closes.

"As with previous grassroots elections, we will deploy end-to-end technology to manage the process, with 9,500 electronic voting tablets already at each Polling Centre. The results will be available on a public portal on the UDA website www.uda.ke," the statement further read.

According to the party, the exercise will produce 182,240 elected grassroots officials with a direct mandate from the people.