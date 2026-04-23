Editor's Review Kenya Power has informed customers in Kenol Town of an upcoming change to its local office, issuing a notice to alert residents ahead of the planned move.

Kenya Power has informed customers in Kenol Town of an upcoming change to its local office, issuing a notice to alert residents ahead of the planned move.

In a notice on Thursday, April 23, the company said the move is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 24, with the current office operating from Shuhan Building above County Supermarket in Kabati Town.

"The Kenya Power Kenol office is scheduled to re-locate from Shuhan Building (above County Supermarket) in Kabati town to Jotis Business Centre in Kenol town, near PCEA Church, on Friday 24th April 2026," the notice read.

The company also acknowledged that the transition may cause temporary inconvenience and appealed for patience from customers during the process.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and appreciate your patience. We appreciate your cooperation during this transition and look forward to serving you better from our new office," the notice added.

File image of a Kenya Power office

This comes months after Kenya Power issued a notice to its customers in Kiambu Town, announcing change to its local office.

In the announcement on Friday, November 21, 2025, the company said the Kiambu Town office is shifting from Kiambu ACK Building to Kiambu Malll, and will begin serving customers from the new location next week.

"Our Kiambu Town Office will be relocating from Kiambu ACK Building, First Floor, to Kiambu Mall, Second Floor. We will begin serving you from the new location on 24th November 2025.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience," the company said.

Elsewhere, most recently, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) announced the relocation of its Narok office, with customers set to access services from a new location later this month.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 21, the tax authority said the Narok branch will move from Mayian Building to Oltalet Mall, with the changes taking effect on Monday, April 27.

"This is to notify the public on the relocation of the KRA Narok office from Mayian Building to Oltalet Mall. The public is advised to access all our services from the new office effective Monday 27th April, 2026," the notice read.

According to KRA, Oltalet Mall is located within Narok along the Kaplong-Narok-Maai Mahiu Highway.

KRA said the Tax Service Office (TSO) at the new premises will operate from the Ground and Second floors.