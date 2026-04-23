Editor's Review FKF President Hussein Mohammed has responded after allegations emerged over a reported Ksh42 million payment linked to CHAN 2024 insurance brokerage services.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has responded after allegations emerged over a reported Ksh42 million payment linked to CHAN 2024 insurance brokerage services.

According to claims published by a local newspaper, the payment has triggered investigations amid accusations that the contract was awarded to an unlicensed firm.

The report further alleged that bank records, correspondence from the insurance regulator and procurement documents showed Riskwell Insurance Brokers was registered only weeks before the tournament.

It also claimed that on August 4, 2025, the opening day of CHAN, funds were transferred from federation accounts to the firm.

In his first public response, Mohammed said the allegations were part of a coordinated attempt to undermine reforms within the federation.

"Once I started the process of cleaning the house, it was inevitable that corruption would fight back. Through such a malicious campaign, a lifetime of sacrifice, dedication and investment to help develop our social fabric through sports can go up in smoke, just like that. Reputation ruined forever. I shall not allow it," he said.

Mohammed added that a fuller statement would be released to address the claims and what he described as propaganda.

"In this regard, I shall be issuing a comprehensive response to these heinous fabricated allegations and all other planned propaganda. We know all their plans," he added.

File image of Hussein Mohammed

This comes months after FKF appointed an Acting Chief Executive Officer amid an escalating leadership dispute that has engulfed the federation.

In a notice on Friday, January 6, FKF announced that the federation’s Head of Legal Affairs, Dennis Gicheru, will temporarily take charge of the secretariat.

"We wish to announce that FKF Head of Legal Affairs, Dennis Gicheru, has been appointed Acting General Secretary/CEO pending the advertisement and substantive filling of the position," the notice read.

FKF confirmed that the appointment takes effect immediately.

The development comes against the backdrop of a growing standoff between FKF president Hussein Mohammed and embattled CEO/General Secretary Harold Ndege, whose position has been under threat following internal disciplinary action.

The dispute stems from a fallout between the two senior officials, after Ndege was served with a show-cause notice outlining 21 charges.

Mohammed on Tuesday, January 13, broke his silence and addressed the matter publicly through a statement shared on his Facebook page.

"I ran on the pillars of integrity, transparency and accountability. I intend to stay true to my manifesto and promise to achieve our collective vision of making Kenya a great footballing Nation," reads part of his statement.

Mohammed went on to criticise what he described as long-standing weaknesses within football administration, arguing that poor governance had been allowed to persist for too long.

"If we are to compete with the best in the world, we must decisively and fearlessly deal with incompetence, mediocrity, corruption and ineptitude in the administration of football. For too long we have normalised and tolerated low standards in our institutions. This must stop," he added.

Mohammed concluded by insisting that his administration would continue pushing reforms despite internal resistance and the difficulties involved.

"The reform agenda shall be a painful process that will take time, but it can and must be done," he stated.