Editor's Review Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been summoned to appear before the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee over the eviction of tenants from Old Ngara Estate.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been summoned to appear before the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee over the eviction of tenants from Old Ngara Estate.

The committee's action comes almost seven months after the governor reportedly failed to respond to a statement concerning the alleged unlawful removal of residents from the estate.

The matter was first raised in October 2025 by Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, who questioned the forced eviction of six households from Old Ngara Estate on May 14 and June 18, 2025.

According to the statement, the evictions were carried out despite a conservatory order issued on May 30, 2025, by Justice Mohamed Kullow restraining such action.

Speaking on Thursday, April 23, Committee Chair Hilary Sigei said the committee had exhausted its patience after repeated attempts to secure the governor’s attendance.

He warned that if Sakaja fails to appear before the committee as directed, it will direct the Inspector General of Police to arrest the county boss.

"We have written to the Governor twice and waited seven months without so much as a reason for his absence. This committee will not be ignored. I want it on record, this is the final summons.

"The Governor must appear before us on 7th May 2026. If he fails to honour this summons, we will instruct the Inspector General of Police to facilitate his arrest and bring him before this committee. The days of treating Parliament with contempt are over," he said.

File image of Nominated Senator Veronica Maina and Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei

Nominated Senator Veronica Maina also supported the committee’s position and called for enforcement measures if the summons is ignored.

"I am happy to support this resolution fully. It must be crystal clear that this is the final summons and that sanctions will follow. The Inspector General of Police should be put on notice to facilitate compliance just in case the governor does not show up. The residents of Old Ngara deserve answers," she stated.

Documents presented before the committee allege that county officials, alongside unidentified individuals, unlawfully entered homes, damaged property, stole valuables and removed tenants while valid court orders were still in place.

This comes weeks after Sakaja met the Senate leadership as well as members of the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), bringing an end to hours of uncertainty after police had earlier been searching for him over his failure to attend a previous session.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, Sakaja explained that he chose to personally drive to Parliament as a sign of good faith and readiness to cooperate with Senate committees.

At the same time, he urged for dialogue to resolve the ongoing dispute between the Council of Governors (CoG) and the Senate.

"I came to the Senate to meet the leadership and members of the committee. First, I am a law-abiding citizen. I have appeared before these committees many times six times this year alone and about ten times last year. I have even responded to audit queries dating back to 2015, including those from my predecessors," he said.

Sakaja defended his earlier absence from CPAC, stating that it followed guidance issued by the CoG, which had raised concerns about alleged intimidation and extortion involving certain members of the committee.

"When the CoG raised issues regarding that specific committee, we were guided that those concerns be resolved first. Accountability is important, but it must be undertaken in the right way," he added.

Sakaja further indicated that the standoff extends beyond Nairobi, noting that several governors had been summoned by the same committee, with many opting not to attend, while those who did refrained from engaging on substantive matters in solidarity with the CoG’s stance.

Sakaja revealed that he has been in communication with both Senate and CoG leadership in a bid to ease tensions and chart a way forward.

"I have spoken to the Speaker of the Senate, the Chair of the Council of Governors, and my fellow governors. We need to resolve these issues so that we can be held accountable as required by the Senate," he further said.