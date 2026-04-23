Editor's Review Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna was conspicuously absent from the meeting.

President William Ruto on Thursday, April 23, hosted officials from UDA and ODM parties at the State House, Nairobi.

President Ruto disclosed that the meeting was between the UDA Steering Committee and the ODM Central Management Committee.

He co-chaired the meeting alongside ODM Party Leader and Siaya Senator, Oburu Oginga.

In a joint statement by ODM and UDA, the meeting focused on strengthening collaboration and exploring mutual areas of interest.

ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga and her UDA Counterpart, Governor Cecily Mbarire, were assigned new roles.

A photo of the ODM and UDA delegation meeting at State House.

"In a key resolution, the meeting mandated the respective party chairpersons to continue structured and regular consultations across party organs," the statement read in part.

The two parties further resolved to establish a Broad-Based Management Committee.

"The two party leaders agreed to establish a Broad-based Management Committee comprising the party leaders, selected Cabinet Secretaries and the Majority and the Minority Leaders in Parliament."

"The Committee will be tasked with coordinating and synchronising the legislative and executive agenda of the government to ensure coherence and effective service delivery," the statement continued.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to engage in constructive dialogue, unity of purpose and a shared vision for national development and inclusive governance.

Ruto and Oburu were joined by their respective Deputy Party Leaders, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna was absent from the meeting and was represented by the Deputy Secretary General, Catherine Omanyo.

The Nairobi Senator was in the Senate for the grilling of Governor Johnson Sakaja over the evacuation of single mothers from a disputed land.

The Parliamentary Leaders from the two parties in the broad-based government were also present for the discussions.

This was the first time that the ODM party met with UDA after it accused the ruling party of disrespect over remarks by top-ranking officials.

During the youth convention in Nairobi, Oburu made it clear that ODM would never be swallowed by any party.

Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati took on UDA over what he claimed was intimidation. Arati told the ruling party that ODM did not rely on their financial backing for survival.