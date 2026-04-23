Editor's Review Security agencies have arrested 12 suspected goons in Trans Nzoia County as the government steps up operations targeting criminal gangs and their financiers.

Security agencies have arrested 12 suspected goons in Trans Nzoia County as the government steps up operations targeting criminal gangs and their financiers.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed coordinated operations involving officers from the DCI headquarters, Administration Police Service headquarters, General Service Unit (GSU), and local security teams in Trans Nzoia.

The first operation led to the arrest of a key suspect believed to be involved in organising criminal activities in the county.

"In a well-coordinated crackdown on criminal elements in Trans-Nzoia County, a team of officers drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, the Administration Police Service headquarters, and the General Service Unit (GSU) headquarters, alongside officers from Trans Nzoia, have apprehended a prime suspect implicated in the mobilisation and financing of goons within the region," the statement read.

Authorities said officers acted on intelligence before raiding the suspect’s home, where several items were recovered.

"Acting on credible intelligence, the team executed a well-planned raid on the residence of Andrew Kimungui Wamalwa. A thorough search uncovered a cache of incriminating evidence, including reflector jackets designed for mobilisation, stickers, three swords, and other materials linked to his illicit operations," the statement added.

According to the DCI, investigators further linked the suspect to criminal networks operating in Kipsongo area.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that Wamalwa is a key cog in mobilising goons within Kipsongo area, responsible for a spree of criminal activities that jeopardise the safety and tranquillity of residents across Trans-Nzoia County," the statement further read.

File image of items recovered from the suspects

In a separate operation, police arrested 11 more suspects in Mitume and Miti Moja neighbourhoods in Kitale.

The goons were identified as Ken Onyango, Felix Odhiambo, Simon Wafula, Maxwell Ochieng, Ian Fwamba, Nesta Otieno, Reagan Odhiambo, Stanley Yasiro, James Odipo, Duncan Elisha, and Hilary Wafula.

Police said property believed to have been stolen from members of the public was recovered during the arrests.

"Upon arrest, officers recovered laptops, gas cylinders and other items looted from innocent members of the public," the statement noted.

The suspects are currently in custody and are being processed ahead of arraignment in court as investigators pursue more suspects and financiers who remain at large.

Notably, this comes two weeks after former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i reminded Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo that power was transient amid links to the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Ososti.

Speaking at a United Opposition rally on Friday, April 10, Matiang'i told Omollo that several Interior PSs had once been very powerful but eventually led normal lives.

He drew parallels between the PS and Hezekiah Oyugi, who served in the role during the late President Daniel Moi, and was used to frustrate opponents before being dumped.

"There used to be a PS of Interior known as Hezekiah Oyugi, who was as short as him. But today, he is no longer with us. The path is the same. Don't think that because you have the power, you will use goons to attack people who do not share the same beliefs or political views as you," he stated.

Matiang'i warned that the country could plunge into chaos if the current trend of using goons to settle political scores continued.

He questioned the safety of the ordinary citizen, given that an elected leader with state security could be attacked in broad daylight.

Matiang'i revealed that the United Opposition would raise an alarm with international bodies in what he claims are deliberate efforts by the Kenya Kwanza regime to cause anarchy in the country.

"The coming week, we will have a meeting to address this issue because we need to tell the whole world that the Kenyan government wants to cause national conflict so that we can end up like Haiti," he reiterated.