Editor's Review Hillary Kiplagat Kibiwott has set a new world record after planting 23,326 trees within 24 hours in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

A Kenyan man has set a new world record after planting 23,326 trees within 24 hours in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) said the record was achieved by Hillary Kiplagat Kibiwott during the tree-planting challenge at Kessup Forest Station.

"Hillary Kiplagat Kibiwott has set a new Guinness World Record for the most trees planted by an individual within 24 hours, after successfully planting an impressive 23,326 trees at Kessup Forest Station in Elgeyo-Marakwet County," the statement read.

KFS noted that the new feat eclipsed the previous record that had stood since 2021.

"This remarkable achievement surpasses the previous record of 23,060 trees, set by Antoine Moses in La Crete, Alberta, Canada, on July 17, 2021," the statement added.

The forest agency also said the milestone had been praised by senior officials for promoting conservation efforts in the country.

"The Chief Conservator of Forests, Alex Lemarkoko, has lauded Hillary for this extraordinary milestone, noting that the accomplishment reflects exceptional dedication, resilience, and a deep commitment to environmental conservation," the statement concluded.

File image of Hillary Kiplagat Kibiwott

This comes weeks after Guinness World Records confirmed that Kenyan environmentalist Truphena Muthoni had set a new world record after hugging a tree continuously for 72 hours.

In a statement on Monday, January 26, Guinness World Records highlighted both the endurance aspect and the environmental message behind the attempt.

"A passionate environmental activist from Kenya is hoping to send a strong message about protecting the Earth after hugging a tree for three whole days. Truphena Muthoni has set the record for longest marathon hugging a tree with an unbelievable total of 72 hours," the statement read.

Guinness also outlined the history of the record and how Muthoni reclaimed and extended her own milestone.

"The record was first broken in 2024 by Faith Patricia Ariokot (Uganda) with a time of 16 hr 6 sec. Abdul Hakim Awal (Ghana) broke it in 2024 with 24 hr 21 min 4 sec, and Truphena first came along in February 2025 to take the title with a total of 48 hr.

"Frederick Boakye (Ghana) very briefly held the record with a time of 50 hr 2 min 28 sec, before Truphena took it back with her record-shattering time," the statement added.

The confirmation came weeks after Muthoni addressed claims surrounding the status of her latest Guinness World Records attempt, dismissing claims that the bid has already been rejected.

In a statement on Thursday, December 18, 2025, she said the process is still ongoing and emphasized that she remains in active engagement with Guinness World Records as she completes the required submission procedures.

"Avoid false information that my World Record Attempt cannot be approved by Guiness World Records , I'm in the process of uploading my evidence and in the coming days, it will be published," she said.

To further support her position, Muthoni shared a conversation from Guinness World Records, which she said demonstrates that her application remains active and under consideration.

The message shows Guinness officials following up to confirm whether she is able to upload the required materials through their system.

"Hi Truphena, are you able to upload the evidence from your most recent record attempt to our system via your application? Just wanted to check that things are working okay on your side. Best wishes," the message read.

Muthoni also shared her response to Guinness World Records, in which she reassured the organization that she would complete the upload within a specified timeframe.

"Hey, thanks for reaching out, l've had a lot of engagements since my latest attempt ,kindly allow me to upload in the course of the week. Thank you," she responded.