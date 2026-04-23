Editor's Review "Within two weeks, my first action will be to arrest Ruto and throw him in jail."

On Thursday, April 23, Nyandarua Senator John Methu vowed to jail President William Ruto if the United Opposition forms government after the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking in Kitui County, Methu appealed to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DCP Leader Rigathu Gachagua to appoint him as the Interior Cabinet Secretary.

He stated that his first cause of action would be to jail Ruto, adding that sending him packing to Sugoi was not enough.

"I want to ask you, Kalonzo and Gachagua, to appoint me as the Interior Cabinet Secretary. Within two weeks, my first action will be to arrest Ruto and throw him in jail," Methu stated.

The firebrand Senator claimed that the incumbent Head of State needed to be jailed for the atrocities he had allegedly committed against the people of Kenya.

A file image of Senator John Methu during a United Opposition rally.



"Sending him to Sugoi alone would be doing a disservice to the people. He will spend five years in jail. Let us put him behind bars because this man is a thief and a murderer," Methu sensationally claimed.

Methu criticised Ruto for his extravagant expenditure. He made reference to a media report that in his first three years in office, Ruto's expenditure had surpassed that of his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, who served for two terms.

"In three years, his State House expenditure has exceeded that of Uhuru during his 10 years in office, yet the teachers who marked the national exams have not been paid," he remarked.

Gachagua assigned Methu a new assignment - to safeguard the Mountain Region against Ruto's charm offensive as he joined other United Opposition leaders across the country to popularise themselves among Kenyans.

The Senator accepted the assignment and declared that neither the President nor his cronies would be afforded space in the region.

Methu made headlines over his face-to-face confrontation of the Commander-in-Chief during the funeral service of the former Olkalou MP, the late David Kiaraho.

He boldly told the President that although he respected him, he did not fear him. The Senator called out Ruto for the undelivered promises made to the people of Nyandarua County.