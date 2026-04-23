Editor's Review The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has announced a leadership transition following the end of the tenure of Director General Emile Arao.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has announced a leadership transition following the end of the tenure of Director General Emile Arao.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, the authority said the change took effect on Wednesday, April 22, and addressed the departure of Arao, acknowledging his service to the institution.

"The employment contract of the Director General, Emile Arao, came to end on the 22nd April 2026, marking the completion of his tenure. The Board acknowledges with appreciation his service and contribution during his time in office," the statement read.

The board announced the interim appointment of Nicholas Bodo as the authority begins the search for a substantive office holder.

"Following this transition, the Board, in consultation with the Parent Ministry, has appointed Nicholas Bodo to serve as Acting Director General. He will provide leadership and ensure continuity of operations as the Authority undertakes the process of recruiting a substantive Director General," the statement added.

KCAA further assured stakeholders that the hiring process for the next Director General would follow due procedure.

"The recruitment process will be conducted through an open, transparent, and competitive framework in line with established governance procedures," the statement concluded.

File image of Nicholas Bodo and Emile Arao

Elsewhere, this comes a week after The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Board of Directors appointed Moses Wekesa as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 15, the board explained that Wekesa emerged as the preferred candidate following a thorough selection process designed to identify a suitable leader for the organisation’s future plans.

"This decision follows a rigorous, competitive interview process that identified Mr. Wekesa as the ideal leader to drive KAA's ambitious agenda. He has managed high-impact projects across diverse economic sectors in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa," the statement read.

The board further highlighted Wekesa’s professional background, noting his previous leadership role in the energy sector and his experience in infrastructure development.

"Previously, he served as Business Development Director at KenGen, where he spearheaded the company's core business growth. His expertise extends to the wider infrastructure sector, equipping him to advance Kenya's aviation infrastructure," the statement added.

The board also expressed its appreciation to the acting leadership at KAA as the transition takes effect and extended its best wishes to the new Managing Director in his new role.

"The Board extends it's best wishes to Mr. Wekesa in this new assignment and expresses its appreciation to KAA General Manager Finance, Dr. Mohamud Gedi for his dedicated service as Acting Managing Director," the statement further read.