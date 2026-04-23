Editor's Review Kanja sent a message to Sifuna and his Linda Mwananchi team ahead of the Kisumu rally.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, on Thursday, April 30, told the Linda Mwananchi rally organisers that they shared the responsibility of ensuring the rally in Kisumu is secure.

Appearing before the Senate Defence Committee, IG Kanja asked the leaders to ensure that they followed the law and cooperate with the police.

He advised them to refer to what the Constitution of Kenya dictates about the right to peaceful assembly.

"I also want to request organisers; let us follow the law. Look at Article 37 of our Constitution; they even have a responsibility to ensure that there is peace,"ig Kanja stated.

The Police Boss assured the Linda Mwananchi leaders and the organisers that the rally would be safe and would go on as planned without any interference.

A file image of Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino during a Linda Mwananchi rally.

"I want to assure that the meeting in Kisumu will be safe and secure. We will work together to ensure that everything will be okay. Those who want to attend are free to attend, he reiterated

Kanja told the Senate Committee that law enforcement had made strides in addressing the surge of goons in the country.

He revealed that the police had investigated and established where the goons came from, their sponsors and their mobilisers.

In addition, he stated that a team of detectives was also deployed to probe the illegal possession of firearms by unlicensed gun-holders, who terrorise Kenyans.

The IG expressed remorse over the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, and assured him that all the assailants involved in the attack would be arrested.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen disclosed that 14 out of the 17 suspects had fled the country.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other Linda Mwananchi leaders vowed that the attack on Osotsi would not deter them from attending the rally.

Alego Usonga, Member of Parliament, Sam Atandi sparked debate after sharing the Linda Mwananchi Kisumu rally poster with the caption, 'No imposter will be allowed into Kisumu. Kisumu city must remain a peaceful city'.