Editor's Review Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has announced the replacement of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka as chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education following his suspension over bribery allegations.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has announced the replacement of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka as chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education following his suspension over bribery allegations.

Addressing the House on Thursday, April 23, Wetang'ula said the matter arose after a formal complaint was presented regarding claims against the committee chair.

The Speaker said he subsequently referred the issue for investigation and suspended Wamboka from the leadership role pending the outcome of the inquiry.

"You will recall that yesterday, I apprised the House of a formal complaint regarding allegations of bribery levelled against the Chairperson of the PIC, Hon. Jack Wamboka."

"Consequently, I referred the matter to the Committee on Powers and Privileges for investigation and suspended Hon. Wamboka from the chairpersonship of the Committee for the duration of the inquiry," he said.

To avoid disruption of the committee’s work, Wetang'ula said he asked the Minority leadership to submit the name of an interim chairperson.

"In order to ensure continuity in the discharge of the Committee’s mandate, I directed the Leader of the Minority Party to nominate an interim Chairperson of the Committee by midday today," he explained.

Wetang'ula informed lawmakers that the nomination had been received and that Luanda MP Dick Maungu would take over in an acting capacity.

"I wish to notify the House that I have since received a letter from the Leader of the Minority Party conveying the nomination of Hon. Dick Maungu, Member for Luanda, to serve as the Interim Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education," he further said.

File image of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, April 22, Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei said the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly had received a complaint from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) seeking investigations into bribery and intimidation allegations against Wamboka.

She confirmed that the Speaker’s office had officially received the petition outlining the allegations against the legislator.

"I wish to convey that the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly is in receipt of a formal complaint from the outgoing Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) raising serious allegations on the conduct of the Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, Jack Wanami Wamboka," she said.

According to Boss, the complaint detailed alleged troubling conduct directed at its officers during committee proceedings, alongside claims of unethical demands tied to parliamentary processes.

"In the letter, the Reverend Dr. Samuel Kobia states that in addition to the alleged open hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of officers of NCIC by the Chairperson, the NCIC has credible concerns regarding allegations that the Chairperson has demanded inducements as a precondition to grant audience or favorable consideration during committee proceedings," she added.

Boss noted that the petition ultimately called for decisive action from the Speaker, further highlighting the gravity of the accusations against public office and constitutional integrity standards.

"He concludes by seeking the intervention of the Honourable Speaker to cause an impartial investigation into the allegations which, if proven, constitute abuse of office and a violation of Chapter 6 of the Constitution and the statutory provisions on leadership and integrity," she further said.

According to Boss, the complaint detailed alleged troubling conduct directed at its officers during committee proceedings, alongside claims of unethical demands tied to parliamentary processes.

"In the letter, the Reverend Dr. Samuel Kobia states that in addition to the alleged open hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of officers of NCIC by the Chairperson, the NCIC has credible concerns regarding allegations that the Chairperson has demanded inducements as a precondition to grant audience or favorable consideration during committee proceedings," she added.