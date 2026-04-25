Editor's Review According to IEBC a total of 1,876,274 new voters have been registered between 30 March 2026 and 23 April 2026.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has released fresh voter registration statistics showing how newly registered voters are distributed across counties as the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise enters its final stretch.

According to the Commission, a total of 1,876,274 new voters have been registered between 30 March 2026 and 23 April 2026. The update also shows an increase of 505,344 new registrations since the last report issued on 17 April 2026.

In addition, 159,410 voters have transferred their registration details, while 2,817 have updated their particulars.

At the county level, Nairobi City leads with 209,965 new voters, followed by Kiambu with 97,557, and Nakuru with 81,166.

Kakamega follows closely with 80,711, while Machakos has recorded 65,616 new registrations. Bungoma stands at 62,030, while Meru has 56,486, and Kilifi follows with 54,171.

In the mid-range, Kisii has recorded 50,551 new voters, narrowly followed by Kitui at 50,380 and Turkana at 50,310. Kajiado stands at 44,615, while Uasin Gishu and Nandi have recorded 43,745 and 42,334, respectively.

Members of the public lining up at an IEBC voter registration place.

Kericho follows closely at 42,315, while Mombasa has registered 41,444 new voters. Murang’a stands at 40,679, with Homa Bay at 39,770 and Nyeri at 38,045.

Further down the list, Narok has 37,646 new voters, followed by Kisumu at 37,090 and Migori at 37,004. Makueni stands at 36,275, while Trans Nzoia has 34,565.

Bomet has recorded 34,472 new registrations, and Siaya stands at 33,295. West Pokot follows at 32,268, with Busia at 30,350 and Baringo at 30,118. Kirinyaga has recorded 29,964 new voters.

In the lower tier, Kwale has 24,394 new registrations, followed by Elgeyo/Marakwet at 22,532 and Tharaka-Nithi at 22,315. Garissa stands at 20,954, while Vihiga has 20,787.

Laikipia follows at 20,659, Marsabit at 20,335, and Taita Taveta at 20,160. Embu has recorded 19,966 new voters.

The counties with the lowest figures include Wajir at 17,930, Nyamira at 17,575, Samburu at 17,361, and Tana River at 17,015. Nyandarua has 16,604 new voters, while Mandera stands at 14,946.

Isiolo has recorded 9,291, and Lamu has the lowest with 8,345 new registrations.

IEBC noted that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise is still ongoing, with only four days remaining before the process closes.

Below is the County voter registration distribution (highest to lowest)