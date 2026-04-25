Editor's Review The National Executive Committee resolved that Mariga assumes the role of acting president immediately, pending investigations and a forensic audit.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Vice President McDonald Mariga is set to take over the presidency of the football body after the National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to have the current FKF President Hussein Mohammed step aside with immediate effect.

In a resolution on Friday, 24 April 2026, the NEC said it was “fully cognizant” of the need to restore public confidence in FKF and safeguard ongoing investigations and directed Hussein, alongside NEC member Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim and Acting General Secretary Dennis Gicheru.

NEC noted that the decision to have the three individuals step aside was so as to allow independent probes into alleged financial impropriety. The move is linked to the alleged mismanagement of Sh42 million CHAN funds.

"With immediate effect, Mr Hussein Rashid Mohammed is to step aside from his role and position as President of Football Kenya Federation, Mr Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim is to step aside from his role as nominated member of Football Kenya Federation National Executive Member.

“Mr Dennis Gicheru to step aside from his position and role as the Acting General Secretary of FKF to allow for investigations by relevant FKF, national and international bodies into alleged financial impropriety of public funds and resources and other statutory breaches," reads one of the resolutions.

The committee resolved that Mariga assumes the role of acting president immediately, pending investigations and a forensic audit, and is expected to convene an urgent NEC meeting.

"Mr Macdonald Mariga Wanyama do take over the roles and responsibilities of President of the Football Kenya Federation in an acting capacity with immediate effect pending completion of ithe nvestigation and forensic audit into the affairs of Football Kenya Federation," the NEC added.

File image of McDonald Mariga and Hussein Mohammed.



It also recommended the freezing of all FKF bank accounts, particularly those linked to Hussein, and called for the appointment of an independent forensic auditor to review the federation’s operations.

The NEC resolution comes after allegations of a Ksh42 million fraud relating to the procurement of insurance cover for the 2024 CHAN tournament.

The alleged payment has since triggered investigations amid claims the contract was awarded to an unlicensed firm.

Reports further allege that bank records, regulator correspondence, and procurement documents show the company awarded the deal was registered only weeks before the tournament, raising questions over due process.



Responding to the Committee’s resolution to suspend him, Hussein said the FKF Statutes outline the procedure for convening a NEC meeting, adding that the purported meeting held on 24 April 2026 was not convened in accordance with the FKF Constitution (2017) and is therefore “irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional,” rendering any decisions arising from it “null and void.”

He cited Article 38(2) of the FKF Constitution, which states: “The President shall convene meetings of the National Executive Committee. Where 50% of the Executive Committee members request a meeting, the President shall convene it within 21 days, failing which the members may convene the meeting themselves.”

Hussein further stated that he did not convene any NEC meeting and had not received any request to convene such a meeting in line with the constitutional requirements outlined, insisting that the process leading to the resolution did not follow the federation’s established procedures.





Earlier, Hussein had dismissed the allegations, terming them part of a coordinated attempt to undermine reforms within the federation.

"Once I started the process of cleaning the house, it was inevitable that corruption would fight back. Through such a malicious campaign, a lifetime of sacrifice, dedication, and investment to help develop our social fabric through sports can go up in smoke, just like that. Reputation ruined forever. I shall not allow it," he said.