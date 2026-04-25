Editor's Review "There is no position of Kingpin enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya."

DCP Party Leader Rigathu Gachagua, on Saturday, April 25, made it clear that he was not interested in being crowned the Mount Kenya kingpin.

Speaking during an interview with Mo Radio in Mombasa, Gachagua denied claims that he and PLP Leader Martha Karua were at loggerheads over who should take up the title.

He stated that he was focused on being the President of Kenya and not the region's top dog.

"There is no position of Kingpin enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya; that is just political rhetoric. I have not said that I am the Mount Kenya kingpin, but you cannot stop the people from airing their views."

"I am only interested in the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya. If there is anybody interested in taking the Mount Kenya kingin seat, let them, but I have no interest in it," Gachagua reiterated.

A file image of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mo Radio, Mombasa.



The former Deputy President stated that Karua had the right to popularise her People's Liberation Party in the region, adding that it did not equate to division within the United Opposition.

He insisted that even though he eyed the country's top seat, he would back the candidate selected by the United Opposition to face President William Ruto.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka reiterated Gachagua's sentiments and explained that all parties were free to run individual campaigns as long as they all backed one presidential flagbearer.

Kalonzo laughed off any speculations of zoning within the United Opposition, stating that such talks were the preserve of the ODM party.

"Zoning is for ODM and UDA, but we want as the Opposition to be united and win as many seats as possible in the upcoming elections.

"For instance, in Mombasa, we looked around and agreed that Mohammed Ali is the best fit to run for Mombasa Governor; that is not zoning but the real situation on the ground," he stated.

Gachagua also stated that all DCP, Wiper, Jubilee, DP and DAP-K will all field candidates in the Ol Kalou by-elections to gauge their popularity in the region.

His sentiments came amid calls by the Jubilee Party to its partners to step down from the by-election and support the Jubilee candidate.

Juilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni reminded them that since the former ruling party shelved their candidacy in the Mbeere North and Emurua Dikirr parliamentary by-elections, it was their turn to return the favour.