Editor's Review Moha Jicho Pevu had initially revealed that he would run under DCP.

Nyali Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammed Ali will run for Mombasa Governor under the Wiper Patriotic Front ticket, and not Rigathi Gahagua's DCP.

Gachagua made the revelation on Saturday, April 25, during a United Opposition interview with Mo Radio in Mombasa County.

He intimated that, despite Ali initially announcing that he would run under DCP, a consensus was reached that a Wiper ticket would be more favourable.

"I would indeed love for DCP to have all seats in Nairobi, but it is not a must for it to happen.

"Even here in Mombasa, Mohammed Ali was in DCP, but we have agreed with my cousin Kalonzo that he will run under Wiper," the DCP Party revealed.

A file image of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua and Nyali MP Mohammed Ali during a presser in Mombasa County.

The former Deputy President explained that the formula would be used across urban centres and cities to avoid infighting among parties in the United Opposition.

"These discussions will be held for urban centres and cities where politics is more complicated. So that we do not have friendly fires within the opposition, we sit and agree on who is the best fit, and the desired party," he added.

Gachagua made it clear that the Opposition would not have zoning as witnessed in the coalition between ODM and UDA.

He alleged that ODM were afraid that President William Ruto would undercut them in the August 2027 General Election.

The ex-DP advised ODM not to rely on Ruto giving them the Deputy President position in the next government.

He alleged that he had promised the seat to several people, including DP Kithure Kindiki and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The DCP Leader expressed confidence that the United Opposition would stick together to the end and would successfully remove Ruto from office.

He confirmed a grand protest in June 2026, that would go on for weeks, but emphasised that the protests would not be aimed at removing Ruto from office.

Gachagua stated that the United Opposition is keen on democracy and will only oust the Head of State through the ballot.