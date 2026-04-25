Editor's Review Karua and Matiang'i did not join their colleagues in their rallies in Ukambani and the coast.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has denied the claims of there being disquiet among the principals of the United Opposition.

Some quarters had suggested that the leaders were not on good terms, especially after some of them appeared to have skipped a series of opposition rallies.

Referenced were PLP leader Martha Karua and Jubilee's Fred Matiang'i, who did not accompany Gachagua and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as they made their political tour to the Ukambani and coastal regions.

While Gachagua and Kalonzo were in Mombasa on Friday, April 24, Karua was in Kirinyaga, while Matiang'i was in the Gusii region.

Addressing reports of a misunderstanding, Gachagua said they were still in sync with each other, adding that they would not disintegrate for any reason.

Speaking in a radio interview in Mombasa on Saturday, April 25, Gachaua explained that, whereas they unite under the United Opposition, each leader has their own political party that they want to popularise.

United Opposition leaders.

He said they would always unite when there is a need, but each leader is at liberty to engage their respective supporters at any given time.

This, according to him, doesn't mean they are not united in their mission against President William Ruto.

"There is no division in the United Opposition. We have agreed to work together till the end. But every leader here has their own party, and they each move to popularise their parties. I would want to popularise DCP, same as Karua with PLP, Kalonzo with Wiper, and Matiang'i with Jubilee. But on the United Opposition's mission, we remain one," he said.

Meanwhile, the faction has endorsed Nyali MP Mohammed Ali as its gubernatorial candidate for Mombasa County on a Wiper Patriotic Front ticket.

Gachagua noted that although Ali had initially declared his intention to vie under DCP, a consensus was later reached that Wiper would provide a more advantageous platform.

The former deputy president explained that this strategy would be replicated across urban centres and major cities to prevent internal rivalries among parties within the United Opposition.

He stressed that the coalition would not adopt zoning arrangements similar to those seen between ODM and UDA.