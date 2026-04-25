Editor's Review Kenya Sugar Board has confirmed that the revised price had taken effect immediately.

The Kenya Sugar Board has announced a new minimum sugarcane price of Ksh5,500 per tonne following recommendations by the 4th Interim Sugarcane Pricing Committee.

The committee was appointed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development through a letter dated January 9, 2025, and held its fourth and fifth meetings on April 17 and April 24, 2026, before reaching the decision after further consultations.

In a letter addressed to sugar companies and cane buyers on Saturday, April 25, the board confirmed that the revised price had taken effect immediately.

"This is therefore to notify you that a new sugarcane price of Ksh5,500 per tonne has been approved effective immediately," the letter read in part.

The board also said the new rate compares favourably with prices offered in neighbouring countries and directed millers to comply while ensuring prompt payments to farmers.

"This new price is comparatively high in the region. You are hereby requested to adhere to the new minimum cane price while making payments to the farmers on time," the letter added.

File image of harvested sugarcane

This comes days after the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) warned farmers after a multi-agency enforcement team seized 250 bags of suspected counterfeit fertilizer in Kakamega County.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, authorities said the crackdown also involved the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Government Chemist.

"Beyond the bulk fertilizer, investigators recovered various packaging materials and a consignment of government subsidy stock marked ‘Not for Sale,’ suggesting a sophisticated scheme to divert and repackage state-funded resources for illegal trade," the statement read in part.

ACA also raised concern over when the seizure happened, noting that many farmers are currently buying farm inputs as rains continue across several regions.

"The timing of this seizure is particularly alarming as it coincides with the ongoing rains and peak planting season," the statement added.

Kisumu ACA Regional Manager Tom Muteti said the presence of substandard fertilizer in the market poses a direct threat to crop yields and national food security.

He said farmers depend on genuine products to secure expected harvests, warning that any compromise at planting stage can have serious effects on livelihoods and the wider economy.

"The risks associated with counterfeit fertilizer extend beyond immediate financial loss, as substandard products can lead to long-term soil degradation and poor crop development. Such inputs often lack the essential nutrient balance required for healthy growth, resulting in stunted harvests that weaken the country’s overall food production capacity," the statement further read.

Following the discovery, officials urged the public to remain vigilant and only buy products from trusted sellers.

ACA also encouraged farmers to verify products before purchase and report suspicious activity.

"Moving forward, officials are urging farmers and the general public to exercise extreme caution by purchasing fertilizers exclusively from authorized and reputable dealers.

"Farmers are encouraged to verify the authenticity of all products and to report any suspicious packaging or activities to the relevant authorities," the statement concluded.