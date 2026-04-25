Editor's Review Seven people have died following a tragic road accident along the Narok-Maai Mahiu Road near Duka Moja after a trailer reportedly lost its brakes.

Seven people have died following a tragic road accident along the Narok-Maai Mahiu Road near Duka Moja after a trailer reportedly lost its brakes.

The fatal collision occurred between Ntulele and Duka Moja and involved a Toyota Voxy carrying seven occupants.

According to preliminary reports, the trailer is said to have experienced brake failure before crashing into the vehicle.

All seven people who were inside the Toyota Voxy died on the spot.

This comes over a month after one person died and several others injured after a City Shuttle bus lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles along Valley Road on Monday, March 9.

According to reports, the accident occurred near the Pan-Afric Hotel along the busy road, causing a major traffic disruption during the morning rush hour.

Police said the bus lost control while descending Valley Road before crashing into several vehicles along the route.

File image of the Duka Moja accident

The impact left several drivers and passengers trapped inside the damaged vehicles as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Authorities confirmed that a boda boda rider died in the crash, while his passenger sustained serious injuries.

At least three other people were also reported injured and were receiving treatment following the incident.

Images from the scene showed the left front side of the City Shuttle bus completely destroyed, indicating the force of the impact during the crash.

The bus driver reportedly fled the scene shortly after the accident.

Witnesses said the driver had earlier warned passengers that the vehicle was experiencing brake failure moments before it crashed.

The accident led to a huge traffic jam along Valley Road as police worked to clear the wreckage and assist the injured.

Prior to that, six people lost their lives after being involved in a road accident along the Nairobi–Mombasa highway.

The road crash, which involved a Chania Executive bus and a trailer, occurred on Thursday, March 5 morning at the Manyatta area in Taita Taveta County.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the bus was trying to overtake when the trailer rammed into the bus.

Photos of the accident showed the bus completely wrecked on its right side, with its windows shattered.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Moi Referral Hospital in Voi for immediate medical attention. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased passengers have been moved to the morgue, awaiting autopsy.