Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Machakos and Kilifi counties on Sunday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Machakos and Kilifi counties on Sunday, April 26.

In a statement on Saturday, April 25, the company said the planned outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In Machakos County, the outage will affect areas along Mombasa Road from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The locations set to experience the blackout include Banbros, Shaba Village, Muthama Heights, Mwananchi Road, 67 Hotel, Makumbi, Prissy Apartments, Apple Tree and all adjacent customers.

In Kilifi County, the power interruption will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. and will impact areas in Mnarani, Vipingo and Chasimba.

The affected locations include parts of Marani, Vipingo Marani, Kilifi Plantation, Mavueni, Takaungu, Chasimba, Mwarakaya, Jaribuni, Vipingo, Shauri Moyo, Pazuri Homes, Vipingo Air Strip and surrounding customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

This comes months after a man was sentenced to ten years in prison, or an alternative fine of Ksh 5 million, for unlawfully disconnecting a customer's electricity supply in Ndhiwa, Homabay County.

According to a statement by the Kenya Power Company on Friday, December 5, Godwin Omondi Oduogi was convicted by the Ndhiwa Senior Principal Magistrate's Court for charges related to vandalism of electricity equipment and unlawful handling of power infrastructure.

Oduogi was arrested in April 2025 by Ndhiwa Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers after unlawfully disconnecting a customer's power supply.

Investigations conducted jointly by the Kenya Power team and officers from the DCI revealed that the convict was also found in possession of a transformer fuse.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, the court found sufficient evidence to convict and sentence him.

In the same statement, Kenya Power announced that another individual, David Ochieng Lang'o, was also handed a 10-year prison sentence or a fine of Ksh 5 million by the same court for vandalism-related offenses.

Lang'o was arrested in July 2025 during a joint operation conducted by Kenya Power-attached police officers and personnel from Migori Police Station.

He was found in possession of 10 jerricans containing oil believed to have been sourced from vandalized transformers.

After his plea of not guilty, the court examined the evidence and deemed it sufficient to proceed with sentencing.