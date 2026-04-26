Editor's Review Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s son, Michael Mudavadi, on Saturday, April 25, tied the knot with his lover Ann Nixxie Nyaguthii in a colourful wedding ceremony.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s son, Michael Mudavadi, on Saturday, April 25, tied the knot with his lover Ann Nixxie Nyaguthii in a colourful wedding ceremony.

The wedding ceremony, which was held at the Jockey Club in Nairobi, was attended by politicians and high dignitaries.

Among the attendees were Mama Ida Odinga, Higher Education PS Beatrice Inyangala, Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu and former Attorney General Amos Wako.

File image of Michael Mudavadi with his wife Ann Nixxie Nyaguthii.

During the wedding, the groom donned a green three-piece suit paired with a white blazer, a white dress shirt, and a dark green tie. The bride, on the other hand, wore a white wedding gown featuring subtle floral embroidery and a white veil.

In a statement after the wedding, Mudavadi celebrated his son’s wedding, describing the occasion as a moment of immense joy and gratitude for his family.

The Prime CS expressed gratitude after witnessing his son marry his partner, calling the ceremony a significant milestone not just for the couple but for both families.

File image of Musalia Mudavadi with his wife and son, Michael Mudavadi.

“As a father, few moments compare to seeing your child step into a new season of life grounded in love, maturity, commitment, and purpose.

“This day was not only a celebration of two remarkable souls becoming one, but also the beautiful coming together of two families connected by love, respect, faith, and shared values,” he said.

Mudavadi offered prayers and well wishes to the newlyweds, expressing hope that their marriage would be anchored in faith and strengthened by patience, wisdom, and enduring love.

File image of the bride and the maids during the wedding.

The Prime CS also wished them a home filled with peace, laughter, understanding, and loyalty throughout their lives together.

“May your home be built on peace, laughter, understanding, loyalty, and unconditional love through every season of life,” he said.

Further, Mudavadi thanked friends, family, and distinguished guests who attended the colourful ceremony

“Mama Tessie and I, together with our entire family, sincerely thank our friends, distinguished guests, and all those who joined us to celebrate this special occasion. Your presence, warm wishes, prayers, and fellowship made the day even more meaningful and unforgettable,” Mudavadi added.

File image of Michael Mudavadi's wedding with Ann Nixxie Nyaguthii.

Vihiga Women Representative Beatrice Adagala also congratulated the couple and wished them a lifetime of love, purpose and shared blessings.

“Wishing Michael and Ann a lifetime filled with love, purpose, and shared blessings. May your journey together be guided by grace, strengthened by commitment, and enriched with joy. Congratulations to the newlyweds and both families on this wonderful union,” she stated.

File image of Michael Mudavadi's wedding with Ann Nixxie Nyaguthii.

This comes months after Mudavadi’s elder son, Moses Budamba Mudavadi, wedded his lover Qillian Ndeso Saiya in a colourful ceremony in Nairobi.

The colourful wedding attracted high dignitaries, including President William Ruto, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and Health CS Aden Duale.

During the ceremony, the bride wore a stunning white gown featuring off-shoulder sleeves, lace detailing, and floral appliqués.

File image of Michael Mudavadi's wedding with Ann Nixxie Nyaguthii.

The groom, on the other hand, was dressed in an elegant black suit paired with a white shirt and a bow tie.

In a statement after the wedding, Mudavadi wished the couple joy and blessings as they start their marriage journey.

“To the newlyweds, may God’s light guide your steps and grant you wisdom as you embark on this new chapter together.

“May you always lean on the Lord for direction, comfort, and courage in every season of your journey,” said Mudavadi.