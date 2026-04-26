Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

In a gazette notice dated April 24, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the decision follows the official declaration of a vacancy in the Ol Kalou Member of Parliament seat by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula.

“Following the declaration of vacancies that occurred in the offices of Member of National Assembly, Ol Kalou Constituency, Nyandarua County, issued by the Speaker, there shall be a By-Election on Thursday, 16th July, 2026,” read the notice in part.

Ethekon directed political parties intending to participate in the by-election to submit the names of their candidates and the dates of party primaries before May 4, 2026.

“Each political party intending to participate in the byelections shall submit the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary on or before Monday, 4th May, 2026,” he stated.

File Image of Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho.

The IEBC Chair said the campaigns for the Ol Kalou by-election will commence on Monday, May 25, 2026 and run until Monday, July 13, 2026.

The campaign time for the by-election will run from 7.00 AM to 6.00 PM each day.

On Wednesday, April 22, Speaker Wetang’ula officially declared the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat vacant.

The declaration came nearly a month after the passing of the area Member of Parliament, David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho passed away on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Articles 101 (1) (a) and 103 (1) (a) of the Constitution and section 16 (3) of the Elections Act, it is notified for general information of the public that the seat of the Member of the National Assembly for Ol Kalou Constituency elected under Article 97 (1) (a) of the Constitution has become vacant as a result of the death of Hon. David Njuguna Kiaraho on the 29th March, 2026," a gazette notice issued by Wetang'ula read.

The late Kiaraho was laid to rest on Friday, April 10, at his farm in Tigoni, Kiambu County.