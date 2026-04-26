Editor's Review The group, which comprises ODM rebels, will be meeting for another rally in Kisumu's Kowuor grounds.

Siaya governor James Orengo has warned planners of violence at the Linda Mwananchi political rally in Kisumu.

The group, which comprises ODM rebels, will gather at the Kowuor grounds on Sunday, April 26, for their rally.

Orengo, a principal in the group, claimed they were aware of the plot by their detractors to disrupt their political meeting.

He further alleged that they were aware of the masterminds.

"We are fully aware of those orchestrating violence and the interests they serve. Abandon your schemes; this movement is an unstoppable force. The voice of the people is the voice of God. Tupatane KaOwuor Grounds!" he said.

Orengo's claims came amid tension that had been building up ahead of the rally.

Politicians allied to ODM leader Oburu Oginga said they would not allow the rally to go on as the faction had shown disrespect to the Siaya senator.

Linda Mwananchi leaders at a past rally.

Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi asked Kisumu residents to snub the rally, noting that it would not be of any value to them.

Meanwhile, the Linda Mwananchi faction has reaffirmed its push to wrest control of ODM, rallying behind Orengo as its preferred leader and likely presidential candidate in 2027.

At a rally in Vihiga County, embattled ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna endorsed Orengo as the ideal successor of the late Raila Odinga, dismissing Oburu as weak against external pressures, particularly President William Ruto’s influence.

To symbolically validate Orengo’s rise, Sifuna pledged to spend KSh20,000 on a traditional Luhya cockerel ritual.

He further stressed that there is no animosity between the Luhya and Luo communities, despite the recent attack on Vihiga senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu, and brushed off critics who opposed the group’s planned rally there on April 26.

Earlier, Oburu had publicly chastised Sifuna for defying party directives and skipping key meetings, accusing him of running parallel activities outside ODM’s framework.

While acknowledging Sifuna’s role, Oburu insisted his personal views cannot override official party positions.

He maintained that ODM will continue functioning with or without Sifuna’s input, warning the first-term senator against indiscipline and reminding him that others before him had been humbled.