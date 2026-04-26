Editor's Review The football governing bodies seek to establish the circumstances of Hussein Mohammed's suspension from FKF leadership.

The saga at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has caught the attention of continental and global football governing bodies, FIFA and Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Last Friday, April 24, the federation's NEC voted to suspend President Hussein Mohammed along with nominated member Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim and acting secretary general Dennis Gicheru.

The NEC stated that the suspension was intended to give FKF, as well as national and international authorities, the opportunity to investigate claims of financial misconduct involving public funds and resources, alongside other regulatory violations.

Consequently, FKF vice president Mcdonald Mariga was entrusted with running the federation on interim basis.

The controversy largely revolves around allegations that Ksh42 million meant for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament was misappropriated.

In an official statement Sunday, April 26, FIFA said it was monitoring the situation, adding that it would undertake its independent probe parallel to CAF's.

"We wish to inform you that FIFA, in coordination with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), is currently assessing this matter with a view to gaining a clear and accurate understanding of the circumstances surrounding the adoption of the Resolution, as well as its compliance with the FKF Statutes," FIFA said in an official communique addressed to FKF NEC.

Of essence, FIFA said, was the establishment of whether the NEC observed all the provisions of the local federation's statutes in calling the meeting and subsequently suspending the trio.

Embattled FKF president Hussein Mohammed addressing the press Saturday, April 25, a day after his suspension.



FIFA called for cooperation from the local federation for the matter to be properly handled.

To aid its probe, FIFA asked for specific items from FKF.

"We kindly request the cooperation of the FKF National Executive Committee in providing information and documentation enabling us to verify whether the process leading to the provisional dismissal of the above-mentioned officials was conducted in accordance with the FKF Statutes, in particular Articles 38, 40 and 41 thereof," FIFA said.

Among the items needed from FKF is the clarification that the meeting at which the resolution to suspend Hussein and his colleagues was convened per the established statutes, and whether the applicable quorum and voting requirements were met.

FIFA also sought to know whether the affected officials were duly granted their statutory right to be heard prior to the decision.

"Furthermore, we kindly request that you provide a detailed written justification underlying the adoption of the Resolution, together with copies of all documents, records, correspondence or other materials that were relied upon by the National Executive Committee in reaching its decision," FIFA said.

Besides the documentation relating to the convocation of the NEC meeting, FIFA also requested notices of meeting and proof of circulation, the agenda of the meeting, evidence relating to quorum and voting, including attendance records and voting results, any proposal submitted to place the motion for provisional dismissal on the agenda, and all documents, materials or reports presented to the NEC in justification of the decision to provisionally dismiss the the officials.

It set May 1 as the deadline for the submission of the items.

FIFA's interest in the matter came a day after Hussein said he would not step aside.

The embattled football administrator raised questions as regards the manner in which the NEC convened.

While recognising the ongoing investigation into alleged fund mismanagement, Hussein reaffirmed his position as FKF president and insisted he would not relinquish the role.

He and his deputy, Mariga, assumed leadership of the federation in December 2024 after winning the election, succeeding former president Nick Mwendwa’s tenure.