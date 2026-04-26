Editor's Review Kenya Power had announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of four counties, including Nairobi, on Monday.

Kenya Power had announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of four counties on Monday, April 27.

In a notice on Sunday, April 26, the company said the planned outages will affect parts of Nairobi, Bomet, Nandi, and Nyeri counties.

In Nairobi, the outage will hit the Nairobi West area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Affected locations include Msufu Road, Sumba Road, Naimei Road, ICC Church along Mombasa Road, PAA Crescent, Kifaru Crescent, Swara Crescent, Ghandi Avenue, Kisauni Road, Muthaiti Avenue, Muhoho Avenue, Nairobi West Hospital, Hotel Rio, Kodi Road, Summerdale Hotel, and ABSA Bank Nairobi West branch.

Others are Geta Road, Nyayo Stadium along Masaba Road, Ole Sankale Road, Madaraka Estate, Serene Court, Foundation Court, Ramsey Court, Siwaka Estate, Strathmore University, Lang’ata Technical College, Madaraka Primary School and all adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Bomet County, the outage will affect the Sotik area between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The areas listed include Gorgor, Gelegele, Abosi, Kapchumbe, Njiship Market, Shartuka Market and all nearby customers.

In Nandi County, parts of Kaimosi and Chepkumia will experience power interruption from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Kiborgok, Yala, Chepsonoi, Kaimosi Tea Factory, Kaimosi Bible College, Chepkumia Tea Factory, Sirwo, Tindinyo and surrounding customers.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, the outage will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kiamwathi, Kwa Tailor and Karia areas.

The affected locations include parts of Kiamwathi, Kwa Tailor, Karia, Gatiini, Gitero Polytechnic and Market, Muthuaini Market and School, Kiandere Market, Gathima and adjacent customers.