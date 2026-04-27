Editor's Review Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has raised concerns over the proposed Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) between Kenya and France.

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has raised concerns over the proposed Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) between Kenya and France.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26 evening, the Democratic Party leader said that the pact raises constitutional and sovereignty concerns that cannot be ignored.

“I wish to state, in the strongest possible terms, my unequivocal opposition to the proposed Defense Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of France.

“This agreement, as presently framed and advanced by the administration of President Ruto, raises constitutional, legal, and sovereignty concerns that cannot, and must not, be ignored,” read the statement in part.

Muturi argued that any agreement to allow the presence of foreign military in Kenya must undergo public participation in line with the constitution.

File image of French troops in Mombasa.

“Any agreement that contemplates the presence of foreign military personnel on Kenyan soil, with direct implications on land, security, and livelihoods, particularly in coastal regions, demands prior, meaningful, and verifiable consultation with affected communities. This has not been done,” he said.

Muturi also questioned the reported immunity provisions within the agreement, terming them as deeply troubling.

He warned that granting the French troops foreign immunity from Kenyan laws would undermine sovereignty and the rule of law.

“No nation that respects its Constitution should concede such ground without strict, transparent safeguards, and certainly not without the consent of its people,” Muturi said.

Further, Muturi cautioned against attempts to fast-track the agreement without full parliamentary procedures.

“Security cooperation is important, but it must never come at the cost of constitutional order, national dignity, and the rights of Kenyan citizens. A Defense Cooperation Agreement that sidelines communities, dilutes sovereignty, and evades accountability is unacceptable,” he said.

The former National Assembly Speaker demanded the immediate suspension of this agreement and ratification process until full disclosure of all terms is made public and a comprehensive public participation is conducted.

The Kenya-France defence pact establishes a five-year framework for defence collaboration between the two states and is renewable once automatically.

This comes ahead of the 2026 Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit, which will be held in Nairobi on May 11 and May 12, 2026.

The summit is expected to focus on climate change, environmental challenges, and financial system reforms.